Emma and Matt Willis have huge ‘bust up’ in hot tub as ITV shares first look at Celebrity Sabotage

Celebrity Sabotage is the fresh ITV primetime series everyone’s talking about, and with its debut just around the corner, fans are already buzzing.

ITV first announced the show last year, and now it’s set to hit screens very soon. Here’s the lowdown on the series, including the launch date and the all-star line-up ready to shake things up.

Celebrity Sabotage will debut on ITV on March 21 (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

When does Celebrity Sabotage start, and how many episodes will there be?

Celebrity Sabotage launches on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, March 21.

The series will run for six episodes across the weekends, featuring a host of familiar faces ready to entertain the nation with their mischievous antics.

How does it work?

The new series has well-known celebrities carry out secret acts of sabotage against unsuspecting contestants.

From a hidden headquarters, the Celebrity Saboteurs monitor every move, completing covert missions to throw contestants off their game. Each successful disruption adds to the prize pot, but if they’re spotted, the players face tough choices.

Contestants arrive thinking they’re taking part in a normal ITV show, hosted by one of the fake celebrity presenters. Formats vary from cooking competitions and relationship challenges to corporate-style tasks and whodunit mysteries.

“Celebrity Sabotage is a unique combination of hidden camera, reality, and gameshow, delivering big laughs with a fantastic celebrity cast. We are delighted to bring this exciting new format to the ITV audience,” said Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment and Daytime.

Meanwhile, the show will welcome many celebrity guests (Credit: ITV)

Who are the Celebrity Saboteurs and celebrity guests?

Four Celebrity Saboteurs — Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson, GK Barry and Judi Love — will mastermind the chaos.

They’ll be joined by a rotating cast of guest stars, including Olivia Attwood, Jill Scott, Fay Riply, Jo Brand, Harry Redknapp and Guz Khan.

Meanwhile, the faux hosts bringing the different show formats to life include Clare Balding, Matt and Emma Willis, Sara Davies, Monica Galetti, Jason Fox, and Rylan Clark.

What are the prizes?

The cash prize changes each episode, keeping the pressure on the Saboteurs.

Each successful disruption grows a hidden fund, revealed at the end and split among the contestants — often leaving them stunned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Sabotage (@celebsabotage)

First look: Emma and Matt Willis stir up trouble

In one episode, Emma and Matt Willis are tasked with staging an argument in a hot tub with contestants Jason and Jason to sabotage their date night. Their mission is worth £5,000.

Sam Thompson directs Matt to splash Emma, and Judi Love encourages a repeat, leaving Emma visibly upset. “You’re making me feel really stupid,” she says.

While watching from headquarters, the Celebrity Saboteurs and Olivia Attwood cringed at the hilarious scene.

However, in another clip, Jill Scott must sabotage a pizza on the counter while disguised as multiple black bin bags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Sabotage (@celebsabotage)

Fans react

Meanwhile, excitement is already building among viewers.

“This is going to be so amazing,” one said.

“Wow, can’t wait for this to be on x,” shared another.

“This is going to be epic!” a third added.

Read more: ‘They crossed the line!’ Britain’s Got Talent viewers sickened after being forced to watch ‘horrifying’ act

Are you looking forward to the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.