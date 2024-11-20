Ellie Jenas – wife of former footballer and BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas – has spoken publicly for the first time about the challenging period she and her family have endured following Jermaine’s texting scandal.

The 41-year-old was dismissed from the BBC earlier this year after he was accused of sending ‘inappropriate’ texts to two female colleagues.

Appearing at the launch of her new children’s skincare brand, Preppy, Ellie admitted that the past three months had been “incredibly difficult.”

Notably, she was seen without her wedding ring at the event.

Ellie Jenas’ focus has been on their children

Speaking at the Battersea launch, Ellie opened up about the strain the scandal had placed on her and her family.

“It has been an incredibly hard and difficult time for myself and my family.” She began. “My only focus has been on our children and building my brand Preppy.

Now I just want to move forward. Naturally, this has been hard for me, but my only concern has been our children, and that will not change.

Despite the challenges, Ellie gushed about the brand.

She explained that she has been working on it for three years and is “incredibly proud” of the products.

Ellie has been married to Jermaine since 2011 and shares three children with him.

During the launch, the former model declined to discuss the state of their marriage.

However, she acknowledged that Jermaine has been supportive of her business venture.

“Jermaine is excited for the business and what it holds for me in the future. He has been supportive of me in this respect and as a working mum.” She shared.

The couple’s three children have played a big role in the development of Preppy.

Ellie revealed that they were the inspiration behind the brand, which focuses on self-care products for older children and teens.

“Our daughter thought up the name Preppy.” She revealed.

Jermaine Jenas apologised to his wife over the texting scandal

Ellie and her business partner, Steph Leggit, launched Preppy with a range of 15 products, including body wash, deodorant, and shower whip.

The brand was developed from Ellie’s experience as a mother of three.

“We realised no one was making products for older children and more often than not they steal mine,” Ellie explained.

The products are already available online and will debut on TikTok Shop, with plans for a nationwide retail rollout in the new year.

Jermaine Jenas previously addressed the scandal in an emotional statement, where he apologised to Ellie and acknowledged his mistake.

Speaking to The Sun in August, he said: “I’m the married one – I’m at fault. The overriding panic by a mile was that I could lose my family.

“Ellie is absolutely raging. She’s human. When I see her now, she is just making sure the children are okay.”

While Jermaine insisted his actions were “unwise” rather than illegal, he apologised for making anybody feel “uncomfortable”.

Although the future of Ellie and Jermaine’s marriage is unclear, Ellie is determined to focus on her children and her growing business.

“Preppy has been our baby for three years.” She gushed. “This has been keeping me busy too as all the children are at school now. Before I could go to everything but now I am juggling the children and meetings.

It’s just brilliant and I’m enjoying it.”

