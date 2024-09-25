Former The One Show and Match of The Day presenter Jermaine Jenas has addressed the sexting scandal that has significantly disrupted his life and career in a new Instagram video.

Jermaine took to Instagram earlier today (September 25) to communicate directly with his audience. He also hinted at a potential return to football broadcasting.

Jermaine Jenas spoke out on his Instagram Stories (Credit: Jermaine Jenas via Instagram)

Jermaine Jenas on Instagram

At 41, Jermaine was fired from his broadcasting roles after he was accused of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour.

This includes allegedly ‘sexting’ two coworkers.

In a candid video shared on his Instagram Stories, Jermaine expressed his gratitude for the support from his followers.

Walking outdoors, he spoke directly to the camera.

“I just thought it was important for me to jump on here actually, and just talk to you lot and say thank you for the level of support that you’ve shown me,” Jermaine began.

“It’s clearly been a difficult period for me, but one that I’ll definitely grow from. We’re human beings, it is what it is. You learn from it and become a better person. I think those are the things that are important in life. None of us are perfect and we’ve just got to find a way to keep moving forward.”

The presenter emphasised the importance of moving forward. He also took the opportunity to thank his followers.

“I kind of lost connection with my followers along the way, and it’s been nice to reconnect with a lot of you who’ve been kind enough to send me messages,” Jermaine continued.

“There’s some exciting stuff that I’ve been working on,” he hinted at a potential return to broadcasting. “So hopefully you’ll all have that to look forward to very soon. And also, hopefully, I’ll be back talking about what I love, which is football.”

Jermaine Jenas was sacked from his broadcasting roles after being accused of inappropriate behaviour (Credit: SplashNews)

BBC scandal

Jermaine previously opened up to The Sun about the allegations against him. He admitted to the inappropriate nature of the messages but denied any illegal activity.

“I did nothing illegal – these were inappropriate messages between two consenting adults. I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry,” he told the publication.

He acknowledged his actions had let down many people, including his family, friends, colleagues, and particularly the women involved.

Admitting to a self-destructive streak in his relationships, Jermaine claimed that he has sought therapy to address his issues.

“I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened,” he admitted.

This statement followed reports that his wife of 13 years, Ellie Penfold, had kicked him out of their bedroom.

