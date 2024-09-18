The wife of Jermaine Jenas has made a return to social media amid his ‘explicit texts’ scandal.

The 41-year-old was sacked by the BBC in August following claims of ‘inappropriate behaviour’. Jermaine later spoke out in an emotional interview.

He insisted he’s done “nothing illegal” but confessed to sending “inappropriate messages” to “two consenting adults,” who were his colleagues on The One Show.

Amid claims he’s battling to save his marriage to wife Ellie, she’s made an announcement on social media.

Jermaine’s wife Ellie has made a career announcement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jermaine Jenas wife

She’s revealed a new career move which she has been working on for the last three years.

In a post shared to her Instagram account on September 17, Ellie wrote: “I’m so excited to finally reveal something very special that I have been working on for the last 3 years with @steph8ami.

“@preppyskin is a new personal care brand aimed at kids and teens. As a mother of 4, I knew that there was a gap for something immersive, fun but also (and most importantly to my eldest) has to look amazing for her get ready with me routines!”

She added: “The collection begins with personal care products, with an incredible pipeline of future products.

The BBC sacked Jermaine Jenas in August (Credit: Cover Images)

“Every product has been tried, tested and approved from the packaging, scents, formulations, and of course the name PREPPY!!

“We can not wait to finally launch this brand, and reveal all next month!”

Jermaine Jenas texts

It comes weeks after Jermaine’s dad Dennis said the star is “very upset” and trying to save his marriage to Ellie.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dennis said: “He was very upset of course. He did not think he had been treated well by the BBC. I didn’t ask him what he had done as I knew whatever it was it wasn’t illegal. I tried to give him a boost and the support he needed. He was in a state and needed it at the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jermaine jenas (@jjenas)

He added: “He’s battling to save his marriage. It’s hit the family hard at the end of the day.

“He knows he shouldn’t have done what he did and he wants to keep his family together and he knows he has hurt his wife and kids.”

Read more: Jermaine Jenas ‘hits back’ as he’s accused of sending ‘waitress unsolicited explicit texts’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.