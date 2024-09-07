Jermaine Jenas has reportedly hit back at claims he sent a waitress ‘unsolicited explicit texts’.

The TV star, 41, was recently sacked by the BBC following claims of ‘inappropriate behaviour’. Jermaine later spoke out in an emotional interview.

He insisted he’s done “nothing illegal” but confessed to sending “inappropriate messages” to “two consenting adults,” who were his colleagues on The One Show.

Now, new allegations have emerged claiming that Jermaine sent ‘pressing’ WhatsApp messages to a waitress asking for bikini pictures.

The MailOnline claims that the woman – who was a VIP party planner in Qatar – has alleged that the former footballer bombarded her for bikini pics. They had met in December 2022.

The publication reports that Jermaine asked “you want my boy now?”.

It’s also alleged that Jermaine, who is married with children, sent her a picture of his manhood.

The woman, who hasn’t been named, told the publication: “I was shocked, I felt violated. The whole time I’d replied to his messages because I felt I had to, it was my job to bring in clients, but always keeping my distance and I said I wouldn’t send him the photos he wanted.

“Apart from that, we were in Qatar, where sex outside marriage is illegal. What he wanted could have got us locked up for seven years. But he kept insisting. I thought, you are shameless. And I told him let’s talk about this. He couldn’t control himself and sent me a photo of his penis.

“I didn’t reply and he later sent a message saying ‘Didn’t you like it?’ I still didn’t reply and after a few more messages he blocked me.”

A source for Jermaine told The Sun: “Jermaine completely denies these texts were unsolicited. They were between two consenting adults.”

In an interview with The Sun last month, Jermaine said of his actions towards his female colleagues: “I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry.

“I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology — especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry.”

Recently, Jermaine’s father Dennis said the star is “battling to save his marriage”. He added to the Mirror: “He knows he shouldn’t have done what he did and he wants to keep his family together and he knows he has hurt his wife and kids.”

