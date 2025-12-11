Inside The One Show’s scandalous past – presenter sacked; Ofcom complaints; ‘execution’ backlash

The One Show might feel like a wholesome BBC teatime programme, but it’s seen its fair share of scandals in its time.

From multiple presenter departures to Ofcom complaints, here’s a round-up of some of the show’s biggest dramas that have made headlines…

Jason Manford left The One Show following a sexting scandal (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Jason Manford quits The One Show over ‘sexual messages to fans’

In 2010, Jason Manford quit The One Show after just four months in the role. It came amid the revelation that he had shared sexual messages online with female fans.

Announcing his resignation, Jason said: “I have decided after careful consideration to step down from The One Show to concentrate on my family and tour commitments.”

The married star, whose ex-wife was pregnant with their third child at the time, later told The Sun he had been “flirting” with people online. He admitted that some of this had gone “too far”.

“I can see now that what started out as a bit of messing about and having a laugh on Twitter has been misjudged,” he continued. “I’d like to apologise to anyone that this has offended as that was the last thing I ever intended to do.”

Jeremy Clarkson makes ‘execution’ comments on The One Show

The following year, Jeremy Clarkson sparked another scandal during an appearance on the BBC show.

During a discussion about public sector strikers, the former Top Gear presenter said: “I’d have them all shot. I would take them outside and execute them in front of their families. I mean, how dare they go on strike when they’ve got these gilt-edged pensions that are going to be guaranteed while the rest of us have to work for a living?”

Jeremy Clarkson received backlash for remarks he made on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

After the BBC received thousands of complaints, Jeremy issued an apology.

“I didn’t for a moment intend these remarks to be taken seriously – as I believe is clear if they’re seen in context,” he said. “If the BBC and I have caused any offence, I’m quite happy to apologise for it alongside them.”

Jimmy Carr investigated by Ofcom

Ofcom investigated some jokes made by Jimmy Carr on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Comedian Jimmy Carr also landed in hot water following a 2015 appearance on The One Show. Two jokes told by the comedian, deemed potentially discriminatory, were referred to Ofcom for investigation. The regulator later ruled that they had breached broadcasting code.

“We found Jimmy Carr’s comments, which attempted to derive humour from the medical condition of dwarfism, were capable of causing considerable offence,” said the media watchdog.

Jermaine Jenas sacked over ‘inappropriate messages’

In August 2024, One Show presenter of four years, Jermaine Jenas, had his contract terminated by the BBC. It followed allegations he had sent unsolicited “inappropriate messages” to two female colleagues.

Responding to the news, Jermaine said: “there’s two sides to every story as we know, that’s all I can say now. I’m not happy about this situation.”

Six months following the scandal, Jermaine’s wife announced their marriage split. The couple had been together 16 years and share four children.

Jermaine Jenas previously hosted The One Show alongside Alex Jones (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Alex Jones addresses One Show scandal

Alex Jones recently broke her silence on her former co-presenter’s axing in a podcast appearance.

“The BBC dealt with it, and I think if people feel uncomfortable, they have to deal with it,” she said.

“If it was my daughter, and she was at work in whatever industry and she felt uncomfortable, I would hope to God that I’d given her the tools to be able to speak up. If she was brave enough to speak up, because it is a brave thing to do, I would hope that the company, corporation, whoever, would deal with it.”

The One Show airs on weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

