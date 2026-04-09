Emmerdale star Bradley Riches shares first picture as he marries his partner in romantic ceremony

It’s a big day of celebration for one Emmerdale favourite as wedding bells ring away from the village as Bradley Riches, who plays Lewis Barton, has tied the knot with his partner Scott in a stunning ceremony, and fans are loving every moment.

Bradley has announced big wedding news (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale star Bradley Riches gets married

The 24-year-old actor married Scott on Thursday April 9 and shared the happy news with fans on social media.

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Posting a gorgeous sunset snap of the couple kissing, Bradley captioned it: “Mr & Mr Johnston-Riches, 08.04.26.” alongside a pale heart emoji.

The newlyweds looked the part, with Bradley opting for a dark suit and light tie, while Scott wore a beige suit. Both finished their looks with white roses pinned to their lapels.

It didn’t take long for the congratulations to pour in from Bradley’s Emmerdale co-stars.

Katie Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden, wrote: “Omg can’t cope love you guys congratulations.”

Lisa Riley, aka Mandy Dingle, added: “We love you so so so so much…can’t wait to celebrate when we are home CONGRATULATIONS you belters.”

Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle Dingle, simply shared: “AHHHH!” followed by a string of heart emojis.

More messages came flooding in from Lucy Pargeter, Isabel Hodgins, Amelia Flanagan, Fred Kettle and Michelle Hardwick, all sending their love to the happy couple.

Even Coronation Street star Colson Smith, who appeared with Bradley on Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, commented: “Mint day. So much love. Thank you both having me.”

Lewis and Vinny are loved up (Credit: ITV)

Engagement joy

Bradley first shared his engagement news back in April 2024, posting a heartfelt video of Scott getting down on one knee.

At the time, he wrote: “When people tell you ‘you’re too young’, but you know he’s The One. He’s endgame.”

He later shared another clip from their trip to Sorrento, showing the moment he realised a proposal might be on the cards before proudly flashing his engagement ring.

Will Kev’s return stir the pot? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Lewis Barton in Emmerdale?

While things couldn’t be happier off-screen, Bradley’s character Lewis is also enjoying some romance in the Dales.

He has recently started a relationship with Vinny Dingle, who had been struggling with his sexuality before realising his true feelings. After the pair finally got together, Vinny admitted he no longer felt confused.

However, drama is looming. Lewis is set to face a major shock as his biological father Kev Townsend returns to the village.

Having been adopted at birth, Lewis has no idea Kev is his real dad. The pair have already formed a bond, but Nicola King previously urged Kev to leave to protect Lewis.

With Kev now back, it looks like things are about to get complicated.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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