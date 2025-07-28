The husband of Georgia Toffolo, James Watt, has come forward and spoke out after fans asked if she was pregnant.

I’m A Celeb winner Georgia announced in March that she had married her millionaire husband James.

“1st March will forever be the best day of my life – the day I became your wife. We eloped!” she shared with fans.

However, as the couple enjoy their summer together, fans were quick to assume the pair were taking another major step in their relationship…

Georgia married husband James in March (Credit: YouTube)

Georgia Toffolo and husband James Watt in Iceland

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 27), Georgia shared snaps from her trip to Iceland with James.

Also enjoying the vacation with their two dogs, the reality star posed standing inside a lake while she was fishing. Wrapping up warm for the occasion, Georgia wore a knitted jumper with a pair of dungarees over the top.

Georgia opted for a headscarf and a pair of black shades.

In other slides, Georgia and husband James could be seen enjoying the incredible holiday in a cosy selfie.

In the final slide, Georgia flashed a huge smile as she posed holding a huge fish she had caught.

“Making forever memories with my forever person,” she wrote in her caption.

Georgia added: “After a year of trying (and multiple attempts in 3 different countries) I landed my very first Atlantic salmon. Incredible and worth the wait…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@georgiatoffolo)

‘I thought it was a pregnancy announcement’

Despite sharing a relationship update with fans, it seems her followers were prepared for Georgia to announce something else within the post.

“I thought it was a pregnancy announcement,” one user wrote, adding a laughter emoji.

Georgia saw the comment and replied with a sense of humour: “lol just me and my salmon.”

James responded to Georgia’s pregnancy claims (Credit: YouTube)

“Are you pregnant?” another questioned. This time, Georgia’s hubby chimed in.

“I don’t think she is,” he bluntly replied.

Georgia’s fans came to her defence, with one user writing: “With respect …. you don’t ask women that question.’

“What a very odd question to ask someone,” another insisted.

Read more: Georgia Toffolo and husband James’ staggering nine-figure net worth revealed

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.