I’m A Celebrity star Georgia Toffolo has announced her surprise marriage to her husband.

Reality star Georgia, also known as Toff, and former BrewDog founder James Watt got engaged back in October 2024 after a few months of dating. He popped the question while on their holiday in Greece.

And this week, the happy couple made it official by eloping to Scotland to say their I do’s!

Georgia and her new husband tied the knot recently (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Toffolo secretly marries husband James

Announcing their surprise marriage, Toff took to her Instagram on Saturday (March 1).

The TV star uploaded adorable snaps of the newlyweds on a boat and wrote in the caption: “James and I got married today.

“1st March will forever be the best day of my life – the day I became your wife. We eloped!” she then revealed to her 1.8 million followers.

Georgia Toffolo gave guests just ’48 hours notice’

Toff – who won I’m A Celeb in 2017 – went on to reveal that their nuptials were so spontaneous that her guests had just 48 hours notice.

She explained: “Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6°C. Wind: 17 knots North Westerly. Location: North East Scotland. To our family and friends who aren’t with us, we will celebrate with you soonest!”

Toff ended up eloping (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Georgia Toffolo’s wedding day

For her big day, Georgia looked stunning, rocking an off-the-shoulder dream dress – suitable for the chilly Scottish weather.

She teamed the dress with a pair of unconventional chunky brown boots, and also diamond earrings.

As for James, he donned a thick jumper as well as blue fishing overalls. He then finished off the look with a cream beanie hat.

Georgia Toffolo and James

James and Georgia first began dating last summer after having been set up on a blind date by friends. James is one of the founders of Brewdog, a brewery and pub chain, which is now believed to be worth £1.5 billion.

Soon after, they embarked on a romantic trip to Mumbai together before getting engaged in October 2024.

