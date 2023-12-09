All the I’m A Celebrity stars who’ve fallen in love – from Katie and Peter to Joey and Amy

The I’m A Celeb final airs tomorrow (Sunday, December 10). Whilst there haven’t been any love stories this year, fans have seen some pretty iconic ones take place over the years.

From Katie Price to Peter Andre’s loved-up glances to Mark Wright and Emily Scott’s hot massages – these celebs all found love on the ITV show…

Katie Price and Peter Andre hit it off in 2004

Former glamour model Katie Price, now 45, had a boyfriend at the time. However, it didn’t stop her from forming the most iconic romance of all time on I’m A Celebrity with singer Peter Andre.

The pair married a couple of years after leaving the jungle and even went on to have two children together. However, they famously divorced in 2009.

Katie Price revealed why her relationship with Peter Andre hit rock bottom (Credit: ITV)

Talking to HELLO! in 2020, Katie revealed that she split up because someone accused her of cheating on Pete.

“We had the issues with Pete. I was accused of getting off with a guy and someone told him that a paper had pictures of it. I was like, ‘I haven’t!’ It’s been 10 years and the so-called pictures have never come out. Why? Because it didn’t happen. So that was the split,” she said.

Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews – 2007

Marc Bannerman is best known for playing fan favourite Gianni di Marco on EastEnders, and many will know Cerys Matthews from her days in the Welsh band Catatonia. The duo hit it off in the jungle and continued to date for four months after the ITV show ended. However, things ended for good towards the end of 2008.

A friend told The Standard in 2012 that the couple’s passion “fizzled” out in the end.

“The passion fizzled out. They had hardly seen each other in the last months,” they said. “She [Cerys] realised the relationship was going nowhere. She wanted to concentrate on her tour. So she told Marc they were finished.”

Mark Wright and Emily Scott – 2011

One of TOWIES’s most famous faces, Mark Wright and Australian model Emily Scott hit it off on the show. They gave eachother some flirty massages during their time in the jungle back in 2011.

Mark Wright later confessed it was all just friendly flirting (Credit: ITV)

When Emily left the show, she revealed that she did indeed have a crush on Mark and couldn’t wait to be reunited with him back in the UK.

However, Mark later told The Sun that there was nothing more to it than a “friendly flirt.”

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton – 2013

Another TOWIE star fell head over heels for a model in the jungle just a couple of years later in 2013.

Joey Essex was quick to help Amy Willerton unwind during their time in the jungle with a massage.

Their sizzling chemistry even caused former campmate Rebecca Adlington to blurt out: “I can’t take the sexual tension anymore!”

The pair dated briefly after the show, but sadly, their romance didn’t last long.

Ferne McCann was smitten with George Shelley from the beginning – 2015

The 2015 series brought Ferne McCann and Union J singer George Shelley rather close during their time in the jungle.

Their flirting was one of the more memorable things about this entire season.

Despite going on a string of dates once the series was over, the two decided to just remain friends.

Ferne McCann was smitten with Boy George after promising to meet him outside the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Talking about their short romance, Ferne told The Sun in 2016 that George is a “good-looking” boy and she “appreciates he’s gorgeous.” However, she added that their bond would be a “fantastic friendship,” squashing any signs of a romance.

Spencer Matthews and Vicky Pattison – 2015

In the same series Ferne and George got close, Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattinson hit it off instantly.

This was even with Spencer only being in the jungle for three days! The two reality stars dated for seven months after I’m a Celebrity ended.

However, it wasn’t to be, with Spencer eventually moving on with his now-wife Vogue Williams. They have since had a son, Theodore.

Talking to The Mirror about their split, Vicky said she always wanted to be “open” with Spencer but she “loved herself more.”

She said; “I was very open and honest and said I liked him. But I liked myself more. I don’t want to be another girl who Spencer Matthews cheats on.”

Georgia Toffolo and Jack Maynard were the talk of the town

Meanwhile, back in 2017, Georgia Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle. But before gaining the honour, Georgia’s chemistry with YouTuber Jack Maynard was a hit that year. Jack left the show after just a couple of days, but the pair stayed in touch.

Georgia Toffolo and Jack Maynard were rumoured to be seeing each other (Credit: ITV)

Despite never confirming their romance, they often shared photos of each other on social media once the show ended. This led to many leading believing they were in a relationship.

In recent news, Georgia has been rumoured to be dating a controversial businessman who is reportedly worth £280k.

