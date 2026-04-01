Scott Mills’s ‘awkward’ tweet resurfaces as fans admit ‘your lawyer is going to be working overtime’

A tweet from Scott Mills has resurfaced following his sudden axe from the BBC, and fans do not believe it has aged well.

On Monday (March 30), the BBC announced Scott had been fired from his Radio 2 show after not returning to work last Tuesday (March 24).

In an update, it was then claimed that he was investigated by police over allegations of sexual offences against a teenage boy in 2016. BBC News has since reported that police have confirmed that the teen in question was a boy aged under 16.

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Meanwhile, it was also reported last night (March 31) that a freelance journalist had contacted the BBC last May to claim she had received information about separate allegations of “inappropriate communications” involving Scott.

A spokesperson issued a statement and apologised.

They said: “We received a press query in 2025 which included limited information. This should have been followed up and we should have asked further questions. We apologise for this and will look into why this did not happen. More broadly, we would always urge anyone who has concerns or information to raise it with us.”

A resurfaced post from Scott has raised eyebrows (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott Mills’s resurfaced tweet

As of this writing, Scott has yet to break his silence over his sacking or the allegations. However, a post has now reappeared, and eyebrows are being raised.

In a resurfaced post shared on X, formerly Twitter, from June 2013, Scott shared: “My hotel room appears to have a round bed. Feel like R Kelly.”

At the time, R. Kelly had decades of allegations, between 1991 and 2018, which involved sexual abuse, coercion, and illegal acts with minors.

R. Kelly has since been arrested and is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence following convictions in 2021 and 2022 for racketeering, sex trafficking, and producing child pornography.

My hotel room appears to have a round bed. Feel like R Kelly — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) May 31, 2013

While remaining a hot topic, fans have reacted online…

The BBC announced they had fired Scott on Monday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The signs were ignored!’

“This aged well,” one user joked.

“The signs were ignored!” another person shared.

“Awks,” a third remarked.

“Your lawyer is going to be working overtime,” a fourth insisted.

“Scott Mills lawyer right now,” another said, adding a GIF of Bad Bunny covering his face with his hands.

ED! contacted Scott’s reps for comment.

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