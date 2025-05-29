BBC Morning Live star Gethin Jones shared a wholesome selfie with co-presenter Sara Cox.

The former Blue Peter host, 47, presented the breakfast show alongside Sara, 50, on Thursday morning (May 29). During the show, the pair spoke to Dr Punam about a breakthrough autoimmune vaccine. Theo Michaels cooked up campfire shakshuka, and Dr James Greenwood answered questions about pets.

After the show, however, Gethin treated fans to some BTS content with Sara Cox.

Gethin Jones expressed his love for co-star Sara Cox (Credit: Instagram)

Gethin Jones ‘loves’ Morning Live co-star Sara Cox

In a selfie shared to his Instagram Story one hour ago, Gethin can be seen smiling directly at the camera. Beside him was Sara, who was beaming as she held up her right hand.

“Not sure who she’s waving at…” Gethin captioned the post, adding: “Ps. I flippin love her.”

Gethin tagged Sara and BBC Morning Live’s official Instagram account.

Meanwhile, on Sara’s story, she shared a video of Gethin showing off his “concentration face” ahead of the show.

Gethin appeared on Sara’s Instagram Story before the show (Credit: Instagram)

‘There’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen’

In other Gethin news, the Welsh star is reportedly growing close to his other co-star, Helen Skelton.

“Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection,” an inside source revealed.

“They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny but there’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen,” they added.

Helen and Gethin are reportedly secretly dating (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this month, Helen and Gethin attended the TV BAFTA Awards together. Following their appearance at the glitzy ceremony, fans were left questioning if they were a couple.

