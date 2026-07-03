Coronation Street will not air at 8.30pm tonight, here’s when you can watch it

Coronation Street returns to screens tonight (Friday, July 3), with fans finally getting another trip to Weatherfield. However, there’s one important change to keep in mind as the soap won’t be on at its usual time.

ITV’s schedule has been shifting regularly in recent weeks thanks to football, rugby and other major sporting events. As a result, Corrie viewers have had to keep an eye on the latest timetable, and tonight is no exception.

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street airs tonight (Friday, July 3) for 30 minutes, starting earlier than normal. The episode will be shown from 8.15pm until 8.45pm.

The earlier slot comes as ITV continues its coverage of the World Cup, with the tournament prompting a number of changes to the soap schedule in recent weeks.

For anyone who would rather watch at a time that suits them, today’s episode has been available on ITVX and YouTube since 7am.

Megan receives a verdict (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Tonight’s episode sees the jury finally deliver its verdict, deciding Megan’s future in court.

Meanwhile, Abi discovers that Idris is the landlord who has been ignoring her complaints about damp. She then uncovers black mould behind Alfie’s bed as his cough continues.

Elsewhere, Sam apologises to Nick and admits he knows he’s where he belongs, while Hope and Ruby leave Cassie guessing by refusing to tell her what surprise they have planned for Tyrone.

Soap power hour in 2026

Coronation Street began releasing new episodes on ITVX each morning at 7am in October 2024.

The move proved popular with viewers. Figures for the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX recorded a ‘record-breaking’ one billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale have attracted 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, with soap viewing up 35 percent compared with the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026. Following the huge Corriedale episode, Corrie switched from airing three times a week to a weekday schedule, with each episode running for 30 minutes.

Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to land on ITVX every morning at 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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