Katie Price shared the pricey gift she wants to buy her daughter Princess for her 19th birthday.

Katie made the comment on The Katie Price Show podcast. She missed Princess’ birthday while in Dubai with husband Lee Andrews.

The podcast returned after more than a week away. During the episode, as reported by The Sun, Katie spoke with her sister Sophie. Sophie reminded listeners: “Princess is 19.”

Katie replied: “Yeah, I’m buying her her first Louboutin shoes, now she wants a nude colour, Louboutin shoes.”

The Sun reported that the nude designer heels cost close to £800. That would make them a very expensive birthday present.

What sparked this Katie Price Princess birthday buzz?

Katie used the podcast to explain how she plans to mark the milestone. She said Princess had asked for the nude Louboutin heels.

That gave fans a fresh update on the birthday plans. Katie was not there in person, but she still planned a big gesture.

The Sun said Katie flew to Dubai to spend time with Lee.

The outlet added that the couple recently bought a £2,000 husky cross. That detail kept attention on Katie’s time abroad.

Katie Price has a big gift for daughter Princess’ birthday (Credit: LUKE)

Why did the update land at such a tense moment?

The gift news arrived as questions continued over Katie’s Dubai stay. The Sun reported that friends feel concerned after she cancelled work commitments.

According to the outlet, Katie had been due at the London premiere of Jackie The Stripper on Thursday. She is set to appear in the upcoming film.

Katie told fans on Instagram earlier this week that she would not attend. That decision added to the scrutiny around her trip.

A source told The Sun: “It is so unlike Kate to miss such a big work event. She may only have a small part in Jackie The Stripper but it’s still a movie role and that’s a career avenue she’s always wanted to pursue.

Princess Andre: family background and public profile Princess Andre is the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre. She has one full sibling, Junior Andre. Katie Price and Peter Andre married in 2005 and separated in 2009. Princess has grown up in the public eye through her parents’ television and media careers. In recent years, she has built her own social media presence and has appeared in coverage linked to both sides of her family. Her 19th birthday falls on June 29.

“All Kate seems to care about is staying with Lee in their ‘Dubai bubble’ and ignoring everything else going on around them. She knows the team behind the movie aren’t happy but is batting it off, telling everyone she’ll make it up to them.

Read more: Lizzie Cundy shares honest verdict on Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ worrying romance as she admits: ‘It’s very hard’

“There’s a real concern that Kate will start missing so many commitments that nobody in the industry will take her seriously anymore.”

Katie and Lee tied the knot in January, just days after meeting. That backdrop has kept interest in her personal life high.

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