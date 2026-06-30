Lizzie Cundy is back in the spotlight after she shared a frank verdict on Katie Price’s romance with Lee Andrews. She said she understands the backlash. She also believes love can make red flags much harder to spot.

Katie married Lee in January, just days after meeting him. This week, she reunited with him in Dubai after flying out to see him.

Photos have shown Katie and Lee together in a swimming pool in Dubai. The images emerged after Lee’s release from Al-Awir prison amid fraud allegations, which he denies.

Lizzie Cundy on Katie Price: Why her warning comes with sympathy

Speaking on Best Magazine UK’s Suddenly Single podcast, Lizzie said she feels for Katie as scrutiny grows around the relationship.

She said: “I just want to say a lot of people are giving Katie Price a lot of stick. But I feel for Katie, because when you’re in it, you can’t see the wood for the trees.”

Lizzie then compared Katie’s situation with her own past. She revealed: “I went out with someone quite similar to Lee Andrews. It’s very hard when you’re in it. And I went out with a guy who was not only seeing his former girlfriend behind my back, but would feed me a load of lies. Many women, people coming up to me saying ‘he owes me money.'”

Lizzie made it clear she sees concern, but she also sees why Katie may not want to hear it.

What did Lizzie say about Lee Andrews’ charm?

Lizzie said she ignored warnings at the time. Even people close to her tried to make her see what was happening.

She recalled: “He pretended he was ill, saying that he’d been locked up and couldn’t escape. Very similar. And I would say, I’m not stupid. But because I was so involved, I wanted to believe every lie. And I didn’t think it was a lie.”

Lizzie Cundy has slammed Lee (Credit: YouTube)

She also said: “And it’s really hard when ex-girlfriends, even his former wife, called me and said, ‘Lizzie, please, can you not smell the coffee?’ And I just didn’t want to.”

Lizzie then suggested Katie may be in a similar place. She said: “And I think that’s what Katie’s involved in, because she’s obviously fallen for him big time. And he’s very charming.”

She also warned: “Lee’s got that charm. I know people laugh at him, but he’s got the gift.”

Lee has repeatedly denied wrongdoing over the allegations made against him in recent weeks. After returning to Instagram, he disputed reports about his legal troubles and insisted there is “not one shred of evidence” to support the claims.

Why this Katie Price drama is still causing such a stir

Lizzie’s Katie Price comments landed during another dramatic week for Katie. Her relationship with Lee has stayed under intense public scrutiny.

Katie also spoke openly about ageing and her health in a separate interview. She said: “Yes! The foggy brain, it’s awful.

“I can’t even remember my cats’ names. And at night, you’re not just sweating, you’re dripping. It’s horrible what us women go through. Periods slowing down.”

She said she is dealing with perimenopause symptoms, including memory problems and night sweats.

Read more: Peter Andre hits back at Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ claims he’s ‘adopted her children’

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