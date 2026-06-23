Peter Andre hits back at Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ claims he’s ‘adopted her children’

Peter Andre has hit back at Lee Andrews’ claims that he’s “adopted” Katie Price’s children.

Lee made the bizarre claim in a new video, despite having never met his wife’s five kids…

Lee made a couple of bizarre claims (Credit: YouTube)

Lee Andrews claims he’s ‘adopted’ Katie Price’s kids

Since leaving prison, Lee has been making some money by doing videos on the Cameo website. He is charging upwards of £26 for a video.

Cameo is a website where people pay celebrities and influencers to film personalised videos for them.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Lee was asked by a ‘fan’ to film a video wishing her husband a happy Father’s Day.

“I haven’t got children, but we’re trying. I’ve adopted five of them. I love my wife, and I love her children,” he said in the clip.

However, Lee has yet to meet Katie’s five children, though he has spoken to them on FaceTime. He also has a tattoo of Harvey’s name, despite having never met the 24-year-old.

Katie is mum to five children. Her eldest is Harvey, 24, whom she had with Dwight Yorke. She has two children with Peter Andre – Junior, 21, and Princess, 19 – and two children with Kieran Hayler – Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11.

Peter has hit back (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Andre hits back at Lee’s claims

However, Katie’s ex-husband, Peter, has hit back at Lee’s claims that he’s adopted Princess and Junior.

Speaking to The Metro, Peter’s representatives said that Lee’s claims are “categorically untrue” and yet “another lie” from the Dubai-based businessman.

“They haven’t even met him!” the rep added.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie and Lee on having a baby together

As well as claiming he’d adopted Katie’s kids, Lee also claimed that they’re hoping to have a baby together.

This isn’t the first time the couple have spoken about wanting a kid together.

Just weeks after getting married, Katie claimed she was pregnant with Lee’s child during a rant at one of his exes. However, she later clarified that she wasn’t in fact pregnant.

“So everyone, do you want to know the answer? Here’s the answer. No, I’m not pregnant – but one day I will be. Hopefully, that clears all the speculation up. Just because we say we’ll have kids, [it’s because] one day I will,” she said.

Read more: Katie Price’s mum Amy appears to SNIGGER at Alex Reid in new documentary trailer as he accuses star of ’emasculating’ him

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