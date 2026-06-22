Lee Andrews claims he’s ‘trying’ for a baby with Katie Price and has ‘adopted her children’

Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, has rather bizarrely claimed that he’s adopted the star’s children in a new video.

The Dubai-based ‘businessman’ has also claimed that he’s trying for a baby with the 48-year-old.

Lee made a couple of odd claims (Credit: YouTube)

Lee Andrews claims he’s ‘adopted’ Katie Price’s kids

Since coming out of prison, where he spent a month, Lee has started a new moneymaking scheme – making videos on Cameo.

And it’s in one of these Cameo videos that he’s made his bizarre claims about adopting Katie’s kids.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Lee was asked by a ‘fan’ to wish her husband a happy Father’s Day.

In the video, Lee says: “I haven’t got children, but we’re trying. I’ve adopted five of them. I love my wife, and I love her children.”

Lee has yet to meet Katie’s five children – Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett, and Bunny – but has spoken to them on FaceTime.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee’s comments about having a baby with Katie

This isn’t the first time that Lee – and by extension, Katie – have spoken about wanting a child together.

Just weeks after their wedding in Dubai, during a rant at one of Lee’s exes, Katie said: “I’m having his baby!”

She also showed off a pregnancy test on Instagram.

However, she later confirmed that she wasn’t pregnant with Lee’s child…yet.

“So everyone, do you want to know the answer? Here’s the answer. No, I’m not pregnant – but one day I will be. Hopefully, that clears all the speculation up. Just because we say we’ll have kids, [it’s because] one day I will,” she said.

Lee could head back to prison (Credit: YouTube)

‘Reason’ Lee was in prison revealed

Lee’s odd claims come just days after it was revealed why he was really in prison.

Lee vanished for a couple of weeks before turning up in the notorious Al-Awir prison in Dubai.

And, according to The Sun, the reason Lee was locked up was because of unpaid debts.

One debt is said to total 266,060 Dirhams, around £54,000, and relates to rent-a-car company Rotana Star. The claim dates back to 2022. Meanwhile, a second case involved 74,817.50 Dirhams, about £15,000, allegedly owed to a UAE legal firm.

Lee reportedly has two weeks to pay back the debt or face another stint behind bars.

Read more: Katie Price’s mum Amy appears to SNIGGER at Alex Reid in new documentary trailer as he accuses star of ’emasculating’ him

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