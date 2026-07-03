Ozzy Osbourne film plans have stalled after Sharon Osbourne said grief made the project too painful to finish right now.

According to The Sun, Sharon still leads projects that honour Ozzy’s memory. This one cuts deepest because it centres on his final bow.

The movie, titled Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, will document Ozzy’s last live performance at Aston Villa’s ground. He performed solo and with Black Sabbath in front of 40,000 fans in July 2025.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert: key facts Ozzy Osbourne’s final live performance took place at Aston Villa’s ground in Birmingham.

He performed both solo and with Black Sabbath during the show.

The concert was staged in front of 40,000 fans.

Birmingham is closely tied to Ozzy Osbourne’s life story and to Black Sabbath’s origins.

The performance later came to be seen as his farewell appearance on stage.

That night carries even more weight now. Ozzy died just 17 days later at home, with Sharon by his side, after battling a number of health conditions including Parkinson’s.

Ozzy died last July (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Why the Ozzy Osbourne film suddenly became too hard

Sharon explained why the film has been pushed back. She said she cannot yet face putting it together.

The Sun reported that Sharon is living with her grief while managing several tribute plans. This film has proved the toughest because it captures his final appearance on stage.

Sharon told the publication: “It’s been very, very hard. It took me a long time to be able to sit down and actually work through the rushes and everything.

“But it’s nearly done so it’s going to be out soon.”

One concert took on a very different meaning

The Ozzy Osbourne film is expected to capture the last time fans saw him perform live. That gives the project huge emotional weight for his family and for fans around the world.

Ozzy reunited with Black Sabbath and also performed solo.

That turned the concert into a landmark event. At the time, nobody knew it would become his farewell.

Sharon Osbourne opened up about the Ozzy film (Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Sharon has not abandoned the tribute

Despite the setback, The Sun reported that Sharon continues to spearhead projects that will honour Ozzy’s memory.

Ozzy built his legend with Black Sabbath before becoming a solo star. He grew into one of rock’s most recognisable figures.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath: career background Ozzy Osbourne rose to fame as the frontman of Black Sabbath.

Black Sabbath emerged from Birmingham and became one of the defining bands in heavy metal.

After his time with the band, Ozzy built a major solo career.

He became known worldwide by the nickname Prince of Darkness.

His final concert included both solo material and a Black Sabbath reunion on stage.

At the time of his death last July, a statement from his family read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital as she misses major Ozzy Osbourne honour

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

It was signed off: “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”