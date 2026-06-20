Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital as she misses major Ozzy Osbourne honour

Sharon Osbourne was forced to miss a statue unveiling of her late husband Ozzy Osbourne after being rushed to the hospital, it has been revealed.

Ozzy sadly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest last year. He was 76 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital

Taking to social media, Sharon, 73, revealed why she’d been absent from Ozzy’s statue unveiling this week.

Earlier this week, a 20ft statue of Ozzy was unveiled at French metal festival Hellfest.

However, Sharon, who had been married to Ozzy for 43 years, was unable to attend after a hospital dash.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of the statue.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy’s statue,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week. A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud, and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!”

Sharon was in hospital (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans send their support

Fans of the star took to the comment section to send her their support.

“Hope your ok, and we need this in Birmingham,” one fan commented.

“Hope you are feeling much, much, much better now,” another said.

A third wrote: “Be well, Sharon! Ozzy forever!!!!”

“HEY SHARON! I hope you’re feeling better. And that’s an awesome statue. I wish i could see it in person! Ozzy would have loved that along with all the other outpourings of love from millions of others. Much love to you and your family!” another added.

“Get better, Sharon, we love you,” a fifth said.

Ozzy died last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Sharon Osbourne accused of ‘cashing in’ on Ozzy

Back in April, Sharon came under fire after announcing plans for a new AI-powered avatar of Ozzy that will tour the UK.

“I’ve seen the tests that they’ve done of Ozzy, and you can see every pore on his face, his beard’s coming through, it’s that detailed,” she said on BBC Radio WM.

“It’s going to go around the world, we’re going to take it around the world, but it has to be in Birmingham first,” she said.

However, the fan backlash was intense.

“More money grabbing from @MrsSOsbourne,” one fan fumed.

“I am not surprised that the Osborne leeches are jumping on the bandwagon,” another said.

“Sharon trying to cash in on the name a little bit more? Why doesn’t she just auction off his body parts?” a third wrote.

Read more: Huge outrage as Sharon Osbourne suddenly dropped from work after facing backlash for backing Tommy Robinson rally

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