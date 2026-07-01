Serena Sugden murdered Dr Todd! Or at least that what’s Emmerdale fans think happened

Emmerdale has dropped a dramatic flashforward today (Wednesday, July 1) that has left viewers scrambling for answers, after revealing that Dr Caitlyn Todd is at the heart of a brand-new murder whodunnit.

With Dr Todd already tangled up in lies over what really happened between her and Charity, it looks like her web of deceit may finally be catching up with her in the most deadly way possible.

In a chilling flashforward moment, she was seen lying motionless on the floor, surrounded by a pool of blood. But, who killed her?

Someone finished her off (Credit: ITV)

Dr Caitlyn Todd found dead as Mack confrontation escalates

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Mack paid a visit to Dr Todd at work, and things quickly turned explosive.

He confronted her over the sexual assault of Charity, demanding she finally tell the truth about what she had done. But instead of confessing, Dr Todd attempted to shift the focus. She brought up baby Leyla and claiming the truth about her parentage involving Ross and Charity.

Mack, however, was already one step ahead. He made it clear he wasn’t interested in deflections. What he wanted was an admission over the blackmail and assault accusations against his wife.

Dr Todd then tried a different angle, insisting she and Charity had been intimate and claiming Charity had initiated it. She urged Mack to ‘open his eyes’ and painted Charity as a liar and cheat, while insisting she herself would ‘never lie.’

But Mack wasn’t buying it. His frustration boiled over in the hospital as he shouted at her, making it clear he was not going to let things lie.

Dr Todd doubled down, insisting the police would find no evidence and would drop the case. She also threatened to reveal the truth about baby Leyla’s biological parents to Sarah and Jacob, and declared she would ultimately ‘win.’

Mack then issued a chilling warning of his own, telling her he would make sure she stopped ‘breathing’ if she went near Charity again, even saying he would personally ‘bury’ her.

Meanwhile, Charity was seen having a heartfelt conversation with Serena Sugden and reached a firm decision of her own – she would not allow Dr Todd to get away with what had happened. She made it clear she was prepared to keep fighting until she got justice.

It was then that the episode delivered its shock twist flashforward. It showed Dr Todd lying dead on the ground in a pool of blood.

Serena has been fighting Charity’s corner (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans suspect Serena Sugden over Dr Todd murder

With Serena Sugden becoming increasingly close to Charity and positioning herself as a strong support during her ordeal, viewers are already speculating she could be hiding a darker side.

As a mysterious newcomer, some fans believe she could take matters into her own hands to make sure Charity gets the justice she feels she deserves – even if it crosses a deadly line.

One viewer on X wrote: “It would be crazy if Serena was the one who killed Dr. Todd. Or is just a coincidence she’s killed after Serena appears?”

Another added: “Reading about possible future plot lines and the possibility that Todd will be murdered. I wonder if the mysterious Serena Sugden could be part of Todd’s past. Could she be a person holding a grudge?”

A third fan commented: “Was it the new Sugden who killed Todd? Something is going on there,” while another speculated: “Maybe Serena is a psycho killer after all???”

Serena has also shown a strong interest in uncovering more about killer John Sugden, adding even more intrigue around her true motives. Could she be about to follow in his footsteps and become the soap’s next shocking killer?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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