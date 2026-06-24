Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb has got fans talking after sharing a behind-the-scenes snap that many are convinced reveals what’s next for villainous Dr Todd.

Viewers were left horrified when Dr Todd appeared to get away with sexually assaulting Charity Dingle before driving off to start a new life in Sheffield. But has she really escaped justice, or could a dramatic return be on the cards?

Mackenzie knows the truth, but what will he do about it? (Credit: ITV)

The truth comes out

This week has seen Charity reach breaking point. After months of keeping secrets over baby Leyla’s true parentage, being blackmailed by Dr Todd and then suffering a devastating sexual assault, everything finally became too much.

Unable to cope any longer, Charity fled the village and spent the night by a lake. While her family desperately searched for her, she was approached by a stranger who has since been revealed as Serena Sugden.

Their first encounter was far from smooth, with Charity lashing out and hitting Serena. But eventually Serena got through to her and encouraged her to open up about everything she had been carrying.

Realising she could not keep living with the lies, Charity decided it was finally time to tell the truth.

Tuesday night’s episode (June 23) ended with Charity telling Mackenzie she had a lot to confess. What remains to be seen is how he reacts when he learns the full extent of the lies, secrets and betrayal she has been hiding.

Charity has reported Dr Todd, but will she get justice? (Credit: ITV)

Charity takes action against Dr Todd in Emmerdale

According to next week’s spoilers, Charity decides she wants justice and reports Dr Todd’s blackmail to the police.

DS Reid takes her statement regarding the blackmail allegations. However, Charity is devastated when she learns that the blackmail case will be dealt with separately from the assault investigation.

Feeling as though she has exposed the truth for nothing and failed to protect Sarah in the process, Charity immediately regrets speaking to the police. Determined to carry on regardless, she attempts to put on a brave face and attend Leyla’s christening.

Mack is concerned and warns her she may be pushing herself too far. But is he right to worry?

Has Dr Todd really got away with it in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Has Lawrence Robb revealed what’s next for Dr Todd?

While it currently appears Dr Todd has escaped any consequences, a recent social media post from Lawrence Robb has sparked plenty of speculation among fans.

Sharing a photo of himself and Emma Atkins smiling together, Lawrence wrote: “Tb to a court room date with on-screen wifey!”

Fans quickly jumped to one conclusion.

“Dr Todd finally gets her comeuppance!” one viewer commented.

Another agreed: “Got to be to do with Dr Todd.”

A third wrote: “Looks like Mack and Charity are going to court after all. Dr Todd finally getting her comeuppance.”

Some fans pointed out that Lawrence described the image as a “Tb”, meaning throwback, suggesting the photo could simply be from an older filming day.

But others weren’t convinced.

One fan replied: “Emmerdale films about six weeks in advance, so it might be a throwback for him, but not aired for us yet!”

Whether the snap is a genuine clue or simply a harmless throwback remains to be seen. But with Charity now determined to fight back, fans will be hoping this is the first sign that Dr Todd’s story isn’t over just yet. Is justice finally be on the horizon?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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