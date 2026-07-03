Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ Serena Sugden’s mysterious secret

Emmerdale viewers reckon they’ve cracked what newcomer Serena Sugden is really hiding – and plenty are convinced it all circles back to John Sugden.

Serena has been showing a keen interest in John ever since she arrived in the village. And now things have taken another turn, as Kev has also recognised her from somewhere, adding even more suspicion around her true motives.

So what exactly is going on? Is Serena really as innocent as she seems – or is there something much more calculated happening beneath the surface? Fans think they’ve got it sussed.

Does Serena have a secret? (Credit: ITV)

Serena’s arrival in the village raises eyebrows

Serena Sugden was first introduced into the soap when she came across Charity in distress and quickly realised she had been a victim of sexual assault.

She also recognised Sarah from a previous family gathering, which confirmed her connection as a Sugden. From there, she wasted no time getting to know Robert and even took on a few shifts behind the bar at the Woolpack.

Charity Dingle filled her in on the village gossip, but Serena soon found herself in a tricky position – becoming a confidant for new friend Charity while also keeping Charity’s baby secret from cousin Sarah.

Now staying at the farm with Robert and Aaron, Serena has been asking perhaps a few too many questions about serial killer cousin John. Aaron, already uneasy due to his past with John, hasn’t been thrilled about having her around.

And things took another intriguing twist when Kev said he recognised Serena from somewhere. He wondered if it might have been from his time in prison, but Serena quickly shut it down, insisting he was mistaken and should drop it. Suspicious? It certainly raised eyebrows.

Is she writing a book? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ what Serena is really hiding

While some viewers are already convinced Serena could be following in John’s villainous footsteps, others aren’t so quick to write her off – but they do think she’s hiding something big.

A popular theory doing the rounds is that Serena could actually be a journalist writing a book about John. That, fans say, would explain why she’s been so keen to dig for information since arriving.

Taking to X, one fan commented: “Either Serena is writing a book on John or they share a mother.”

Another person asked: “Is Serena writing a book or maybe a journalist?”

A third added: “She’s definitely up to something. I said journalist the other day when she was asking Claudette loads of questions.”

Claudette Anderson has also come under scrutiny as part of Serena’s questioning, adding further fuel to the speculation online.

With suspicions growing by the day, fans are now watching every move Serena makes – convinced there’s more to her sudden arrival than meets the eye. Whether she’s hiding a darker past or working on a bigger reveal entirely, one thing’s for sure – the questions around Serena aren’t going away any time soon.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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