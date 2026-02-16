Emmerdale viewers have been left seriously worried about Arthur Thomas after a tense new episode dropped on ITVX.

This article contains spoilers for the Monday February 16 episode of Emmerdale. While it has not aired on TV yet, the episode is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Arthur found his lies catching up with him when Laurel uncovered the truth behind his sudden access to money. Now, the fallout raises a big question: is he really preparing to walk away from Emmerdale?

Arthur wants to leave the village (Credit: ITV)

Arthur and Laurel argued

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Arthur came to blows with Gabby when she suggested he wasn’t pulling his weight. After she spotted his new phone, he stormed off and insisted he had quit his job.

Concerned, Laurel went home to check on him — only to find him searching for his passport. He explained he feels he has nothing left in the village and wants a fresh start in Australia after not going to university. Laurel, however, questioned where the money for such a move was coming from, and the truth soon emerged.

After attempting to lie, Arthur finally admitted the money belonged to Ray and that he kept it because it was “free money”, leaving Laurel horrified.

She made it clear his actions were unacceptable, but Arthur doubled down, saying he wanted to leave his life behind. He even threatened to tell people she had hit him.

Can Laurel get through to him, or has Arthur already decided to go?

Arthur and Laurel have a strained relationship at the minute (Credit: ITV)

Is Arthur leaving Emmerdale?

Fans have already begun speculating that Arthur may be exiting the soap following his recent behaviour. On a Reddit discussion about the episode, one viewer wrote: “I don’t believe Arthur will actually go to Australia, but he could leave for a while?”

At present, there are no reports that Arthur actor Alfie Clarke is stepping down from the role. That said, soap departures are not always announced in advance.

Keeping Arthur in the village would allow the complicated dynamic between him and Laurel to continue developing, especially after the events of recent months.

Whether he stays or goes, the storyline has clearly shifted things between mother and son. And the next chapter of their relationship now feels crucial. Only time will tell if they can repair the damage.

