Emmerdale confirms standalone episode dedicated to Cain Dingle’s cancer diagnosis

Cain Dingle is set to take centre-stage in Emmerdale, as the soap has confirmed a special standalone episode for his cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Cain was told he may have cancer. And after weeks of waiting, he is about to receive his results.

But the episode will not be a normal Emmerdale episode. Instead, like the soap has been doing the last couple of months, there will be another special episode. However, this one is going to be deeply heartbreaking.

Cain’s special Emmerdale episode confirmed

Emmerdale have confirmed that Cain will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. And there will be a very important episode dedicated purely to this.

The episode will be focusing on Cain’s own inner thoughts, telling the story from his perspective.

Over the last few months, Emmerdale have been working closely with Prostate Cancer UK, to give it all a realistic and authentic depiction.

Laura Shaw – Emmerdale’s show boss – has given some details on what to expect. And it sounds like we will all need to have our tissues ready.

Next week is only the beginning. The gut-wrenching storyline will continue for quite some time. And over the next couple of months, viewers will see how Cain and his loved ones can come to terms with it – and how it will impact their future.

What do we know about the special Emmerdaleepisode?

None of us expected it to be Cain Dingle. But Laura has explained her reasons for choosing him.

She explained: “Cain instinctively felt like the right character to tell this story. He is a complex man that doesn’t normally talk about his feelings or channel them in a helpful way. It is important that men are encouraged to get checked. But we also want to sensitively explore to possible side effects many patients have, but don’t necessarily talk about.

“It is also a love story for Cain and Moira as they navigate the tough times ahead as a married couple.”

Cain Dingle actor, Jeff Hordley, also spoke about how he feels “honoured” to take on such a hard-hitting storyline.

He said: “I am excited for the challenges it is already throwing at me. This is the first proper illness my character, Cain, has been given. I want to play my part in making sure the audience can relate to the journey that so many families unfortunately have to navigate.”

While we are all devastated that this is happening to Cain, we already know Jeff will absolutely smash the storyline.

