Kim’s life hangs in the balance in Emmerdale tomorrow night after dinner party poisoning, all the theories on whodunnit

Kim Tate’s life is hanging in the balance in tomorrow night’s Emmerdale after she is poisoned. Let’s just say the Dingles’ so-called peace dinner is anything but peaceful.

What starts as an attempt to smooth things over quickly spirals into chaos when Kim is poisoned. With tensions running high, there’s no shortage of people who might want her out of the picture, but who actually goes that far?

What Joe did was unforgivable (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Lydia tried to make peace in Emmerdale tonight

Things kicked off earlier when Joe Tate made a shockingly cold move on Sunday March 29, ordering the field holding Holly Barton’s memorial to be bulldozed. Her tree and everything tied to her memory were wiped out in one fell swoop.

Naturally, the Dingles were devastated and wasted no time confronting Kim. She denied any involvement, leaving Graham to step in and attempt to calm things down.

Matty and the rest of the family refused to let it lie, even with promises that the damage would be repaired and the tree replaced. No one openly pointed the finger at Joe, but it was clear what everyone was thinking.

Dawn also challenged Joe, but he denied any wrongdoing and she chose to believe him. The pair even decided to take the kids away for a family break, hoping to reset and focus on what matters.

That conveniently puts Joe out of the spotlight for Lydia’s peace offering. Keen to end the feud, Lydia invites Kim over for dinner to draw a line under everything. But as viewers will see, it’s a night that takes a very dark turn.

Disaster strikes when Kim starts to choke (Credit: ITV)

Kim poisoned in Emmerdale tomorrow night

On Monday March 30, Kim heads to the Dingles’ for dinner despite Graham warning her it’s a terrible idea. Confident that Lydia would never let harm come to her, Kim is determined to put the feud behind them.

At first, the atmosphere is tense, with Kim facing a room full of Dingles clearly still holding grudges. Gradually, though, things begin to ease and it looks like progress might finally be made.

Then everything changes in an instant.

Kim suddenly begins to choke before collapsing, leaving everyone stunned. She’s rushed to hospital by Liam and Lydia, where doctors scramble to work out what’s happened.

Later, Jacob suggests mushroom poisoning could be the cause. That raises a huge question. Who was responsible?

Sam is quick to accuse Cain, pointing out he told him where to forage the mushrooms. But is Cain really to blame, or is someone else pulling the strings?

Kim is unnerved over the attempt on her life (Credit: ITV)

So who poisons Kim Tate in Emmerdale?

When it comes to suspects, there’s certainly no shortage. Plenty of villagers have reason to want Kim out of the way, but who actually acts on it?

Caleb has long wanted Kim dead (Credit: ITV)

1. Caleb Miligan

Scorned stepson Caleb has never hidden his hatred for Kim and has long wanted revenge over Home Farm, which he believes should have been his.

With Lydia now set to inherit, Caleb may see an opportunity. If Kim were to suffer a “little accident”, could he convince Lydia to sell and split the profits? Or is he playing a longer game to secure it all for himself?

Chas being friendly with Kim was all an act (Credit: ITV)

2. Chas Dingle could be Kim’s poisoner in Emmerdale

Vicious Chas has made no secret of her feelings towards Kim and has been vocal about wanting her to pay. Despite recent moments that hinted they might find common ground, her anger is still bubbling beneath the surface.

Caleb’s suggestion about getting rid of Kim didn’t seem to shock her as much as you might expect. She brushed it off as a joke, but not everyone is convinced she meant it that way.

Sam puts Cain in the frame (Credit: ITV)

3. Cain Dingle

Cain was part of the earlier conversation and his reaction didn’t go unnoticed. He seemed deep in thought afterwards, raising suspicions he might take Caleb’s idea more seriously than he let on.

Could he be the one to act?

Kim suspects Joe might have been involved (Credit: ITV)

4. Does Joe Tate poison Kim in Emmerdale?

Joe has his own reasons for wanting Kim to suffer, especially given his feelings about his lost birth right. But there could be more to it.

If he wanted to frame the Dingles and stop Kim leaving Home Farm to Lydia, this would certainly do the trick. The question is whether he’d go as far as poisoning her, even if it was only meant to scare.

Graham’s Mr Nice guy act is suspicious (Credit: ITV)

5. Graham Foster

Then there’s Graham. The recent truce between him and Kim hasn’t convinced everyone, and there’s still a sense he could be playing a longer game.

Framing the Dingles while backing Joe would be a strategic move. The real question is whether Graham is the one quietly pulling the strings behind this shocking turn of events.

With Kim fighting for her life and accusations flying, the fallout from this dinner is only just beginning. One thing’s certain, the truth won’t stay hidden for long.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!