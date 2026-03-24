Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at Kim poisoning horror

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Kim Tate is poisoned during dinnger at the Dingles’. But who did it? And will she survive?

Elsewhere there is a special episode for Paddy and Marlon as they try to find a way to come to terms with everything that has happened to them.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

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1. A dinner party to build bridges

Lydia wants to bring an end to the war between the Dingles and the Tates. She invites Kim for dinner to try and smooth things over. But things quickly turn awkward.

2. Kim is poisoned in Emmerdale spoilers

Just as things start to go more positively, Kim begins to choke and then suddenly collapses.

Everyone panics and Cain and Liam rush unconscious Kim to hospital.

3. Kim stressed over who poisoned her

Joe Tate goes to Kim’s side in hospital, but she accuses him of crocodile tears.

Joe is annoyed by the accusation and assures her he did not have anything to do with poisoning her. Kim is unsure what to believe. So who does have it in for her?

4. Fingers are pointed in Emmerdale spoilers

The suspects in Kim’s poisoning gather in the Woolpack backroom and are at each other’s throats. Caleb and Cain soon start arguing amd it’s only when Graham arrives with news that they are stunned into silence.

Graham reveals the doctors think it was the mushrooms that poisoned Kim. Sam is under suspicion immediately, but he says Cain told him where to forage.

Sam admits he think Cain tried to poison Kim and Cain feels totally betrayed. But did he really do it? And if not who poisoned Kim?

5. Paddy messes up

Needing a distraction Paddy returns to work. However as he’s suspended he can only man reception.

But he soon makes a mistake with a client’s cat and is left feeling useless when Rhona and Vanessa are cross at him.

6. Marlon and Paddy help each other

Later Paddy is back at the vets and he looks at the bolt gun, flashing back to when he tried to take his own life.

Panicking he rushed to Marlon, who gives him a big hug and tries to help. But Paddy is struggling to stay positive with the court date coming through. He doesn’t know if he can pull himself out of the darkness this time.

Marlon soon hits on an idea. They head to Celia’s farm with sledgehammers and cheer themselves up by smashing the place to pieces.

But despite Paddy feeling better, it’s clear this has all brought up feelings for Marlon too. So can Paddy help Marlon come to terms with his own demons?

7. Jacob takes action in Emmerdale spoilers

Jacob witnesses Dr Todd shouting at and manhandling a patient.

He is uncomfortable with what he’s seen and decides to stand up for the patient, but what will the consequences be?

8. Goodbye Tracy

Tracy is hopeful that Cain will make it to say goodbye to Frankie before she leaves. Will Cain get there in time?

9. Joe’s latest awful move in Emmerdale spoilers

As if he couldn’t get any worse, Joe orders the workmen at the farm to demolish everything in one of the fields – including Holly’s memorial…

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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