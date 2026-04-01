What really happened to Kim revealed in Emmerdale ITVX episode

Emmerdale viewers were left stunned when Kim Tate was poisoned during Monday night’s episode (March 30), and the drama has only intensified as suspicion spreads across the village. Now, with the early release episode already available on ITVX, the truth behind what really happened has finally been revealed.

*WARNING: Spoilers in this article for Wednesday April 1 episode of Emmerdale that has not yet aired on ITV, but is already available on ITVX and YouTube.

The Dingle dinner took a turn when Kim started to choke (Credit: ITV)

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Kim Tate poisoned in Emmerdale

Monday’s episode saw Kim head to the Dingles’ for dinner, brushing off Graham’s warning that it was a bad idea. Confident Lydia would never allow anything to happen to her, Kim was determined to draw a line under the ongoing feud.

Viewers had already seen Caleb, Cain and Chas joking about Kim having a “little accident”. There were also some telling moments in the lead-up, with Caleb decanting wine into a different bottle, Chas preparing apples for dessert and someone heading out to forage mushrooms.

At first, the meal was tense. Kim faced plenty of digs from across the table. But just as things began to settle and the atmosphere softened, everything changed.

As Kim raised a toast, she suddenly started choking before collapsing. Clearly in serious trouble, she was rushed to hospital, where doctors worked to determine the cause.

Later, Jacob suggested mushroom poisoning was likely. The question quickly became who was responsible.

The Dingles all think the other did it (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Joe are the prime suspects

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday April 1), Graham tells the Dingles that the mushrooms were behind Kim’s poisoning. Suspicion initially falls on Sam. It does not take long, though, for him to reveal that Cain told him where to forage.

Cain is furious at being implicated, but that does not stop the family from questioning him, especially after Sam suggests he may have done it deliberately.

Meanwhile at the hospital, Kim regains consciousness and is surprised to find Joe at her bedside. When he tells her how frightened he was, she accuses him of shedding crocodile tears and goes further by suggesting he could be behind the poisoning.

Joe is clearly taken aback and insists he had nothing to do with it. But with tensions so high, not everyone is convinced.

Kim suspects it was Joe who poisoned her in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who poisoned Kim revealed in Emmerdale ITVX episode

As accusations fly and loyalties are tested, Emmerdale does go on to confirm exactly what happened to Kim in the ITVX episode, and it is not what many viewers were expecting.

For those waiting to watch on ITV, we will not give the game away here. But what follows leaves Kim questioning her own role in events.

With the truth out there and emotions running high, the fallout is only just beginning. The bigger question now is whether Kim is truly out of danger, or if this is only the start of more trouble ahead.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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