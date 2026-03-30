Two main suspects revealed in Emmerdale spoilers as Kim Tate is poisoned

Emmerdale has thrown viewers into a gripping mystery after Kim Tate was poisoned – and spoilers now suggest Cain and Joe will face the biggest suspicion in the fallout.

Following Sunday night’s dramatic episode, tensions between the Dingles and the Tates reached boiling point as Kim attempted to make peace.

Following Joe’s horrific move to Holly’s memorial, Kim was determined to put things right. But with emotions still running high, the situation quickly turned dangerous.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Joe is under suspicion from Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate was poisoned

After Joe’s actions involving Holly’s memorial, Kim was determined to smooth things over with the Dingles. However, once it emerged she planned to leave Home Farm to Lydia, the mood shifted – and motives began to stack up.

During the dinner, several opportunities for foul play emerged. Sam had gathered mushrooms from a spot suggested by Cain, Caleb kept control of a bottle of red wine, and Chas served Kim a specific plate of pie.

Despite the many suspects, some early viewers believed Lydia could be involved, as others seemed too obvious – especially given she was serving the food.

As the evening unfolded, Kim appeared to make progress with the family. But just as she raised a toast, she suddenly collapsed into Lydia’s arms. While Lydia and Liam rushed to help, the rest of the room quickly turned to suspicion.

Back at the house, the Dingles began accusing each other – and by the end of the episode, Cain in particular appeared under a cloud.

Someone tried to kill Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: suspicion turns to Cain and Joe

In upcoming scenes, the mystery deepens as the truth behind the poisoning begins to surface.

When Graham reveals Kim was poisoned by mushrooms, attention initially lands on Sam. However, he soon points out that Cain told him where to forage, leaving many suspecting him.

Cain reacts angrily, but faces growing doubt from the family, especially after Sam suggests it may not have been an accident.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Kim regains consciousness – and wastes no time confronting Joe. Despite his concern, she accuses him of showing “crocodile tears” and even questions whether he could be responsible.

Joe is left shocked by the accusation and insists he had nothing to do with it.

With both Cain and Joe firmly in the frame, the question now is whether they are genuine suspects. Or simply red herrings as the real culprit remains hidden.

Read more: 6 ways Emmerdale could end Joe Tate’s villain arc

Do you think Cain or Joe poisoned Kim in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!