As Kim is posioned in Emmerdale’s early release, fans have already ‘worked out’ who the culprit is

Warning: This article contains Emmerdale spoilers for tonight’s episode (March 30), which is already available on ITVX and YouTube, as fans believe they know who poisoned Kim Tate.

Emmerdale viewers are already convinced they’ve cracked the mystery after Kim Tate was poisoned in dramatic scenes – with one Dingle emerging as the main suspect.

The long-running feud between the Dingles and Kim has been bubbling for some time. And after it was revealed Lydia could inherit Home Farm, jokes about killing Kim off started to circulate. Now, following the shocking twist, fans think someone may have taken things too far.

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The whole family wanted Kim dead (Credit: ITV)

Someone targeted Kim in Emmerdale scenes

During tonight’s episode, Kim heads to the Dingles’ home in a bid to make peace. But the evening quickly takes a sinister turn.

With tensions still high, nearly every member of the family appears to have a possible motive. Sam had been foraging mushrooms, Caleb controlled the wine, and Chas served Kim a slice of pie – leaving suspicion hanging over the entire table.

As Kim stood to toast a fresh start, she suddenly collapsed into Lydia’s arms.

While Lydia and Liam rushed to help her, others in the room appeared less concerned, even noting the potential benefits if Kim didn’t survive. Later, as Kim was taken to hospital, suspicion turned inward, with the Dingles questioning each other.

Has Lydia turned her back on her close friend? (Credit: ITV)

Who poisoned her?

Following the early release, viewers took to Reddit to share their theories – with many pointing the finger at Lydia.

One fan wrote: “After this morning’s episode, I think it could be Lydia. She was the only one without a real motive / way to do it. I think she’s done it for the Dingles.”

Another added: “Lydia. The plate Kim has for her pie was red, whereas everyone else had a blue / white plate… Chas, Cain and Caleb feel too obvious. Definitely Lydia.”

A separate viewer agreed: “I think Lydia was the one who poisoned Kim… she could be trying to prove her loyalty.”

However, not everyone is convinced. One fan pointed out Lydia’s past guilt over Ice the horse, suggesting she may not be capable of going that far.

“I don’t think she has it in her… but you never know with this family,” they said.

With suspicion falling on multiple characters and tensions only set to rise, the mystery is far from solved. And as the fallout continues, fans will be watching closely to see if their theories prove right.

Read more: 6 ways Emmerdale could end Joe Tate’s villain arc

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