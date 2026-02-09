Kammy’s ‘surprising’ backstory is set to be revealed in Emmerdale and we are all thrilled

Kammy Hadiq hasn’t been in the Emmerdale village long, but he’s already become a firm fan-favourite. The charming bad boy arrived in 2025 and quickly won viewers over.

Within a handful of episodes it was clear he wasn’t just passing through — and fans were more than happy about that.

Now, almost a year after his debut, actor Shebz Miah has revealed viewers are finally about to learn the truth about his past. And, in true soap style, it won’t be straightforward — because there’s a “tragic” element on the way.

Fans very quickly loved Kammy (Credit: ITV)

Shebz confirms Kammy storyline

Speaking on the Inside Soap’s Soap Scoop podcast, Shebz confirmed that there will be more to come from Kammy this year.

The actor has recently met with Emmerdale bosses to discuss the details of a long-term storyline centred on the character.

He explained: “You guys are in for a surprise, I’ll tell you that. It’s a hot topic at the moment with Kammy. Everyone is always asking me: ‘When do we get to learn more about him and understand what’s happening?'”

Shebz admitted he has spent months in meetings with writers and producers working out a backstory that would do the character justice — and even he didn’t expect what they settled on.

He said: “Honestly, it was a mixture of emotions when I found out. There was a lot of relief, there was happiness. But then, there is also a tragic side to it as well.

“There’s some tragedy in there. But it all makes sense. There is a reason why he is so cheery and charismatic.”

Kammy’s backstory will finally be explained (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘thrilled’ over the news

Once the news broke, viewers were quick to react.

Kammy has steadily grown into a fan favourite, so the promise of finally uncovering his history has sparked plenty of discussion online.

On Reddit, fans shared their excitement — and it seems many have been waiting for this reveal for months.

One said: “I’m so excited to see this because he has been a great addition to the show. It’s about time we saw his story!”

Another agreed: “It’s nice we’re getting a storyline with a brand-new family. And not just more long-lost siblings.”

“Really looking forward to it. I think the fact we know nothing about it makes it more exciting. So much possibility,” a third added.

Not everyone is entirely relaxed about it, though, with some viewers worried the hinted tragedy could mean darker scenes ahead.

One commented: “I like Kammy but please don’t let his family be full of serial killers!”

A fan agreed: “I am dreading it, entirely because of the ‘tragic’ element.”

Another suggested a gentler explanation, writing: “It does make me cautious. But I am hoping the ‘element’ means it’s not all doom and gloom. Maybe he just grew up poor and struggled. Maybe he lost his dad and had to be the ‘man’ of the house.”

Whatever lies in Kammy’s past, the stage is clearly set for a major Emmerdale storyline — and, at last, the village favourite is about to step into the spotlight.

