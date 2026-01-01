Emmerdale 2026 wish list: The characters we want to see a lot more of this year

As Emmerdale rings in a brand new year, it’s only natural to start looking ahead to what – and who – we want more of in 2026. The Dales is packed with familiar faces, but some have truly shone this year and left us wanting extra helpings. Meanwhile, others remain frustratingly underused.

From brilliant newcomers who’ve brought fresh energy to the village, to long-standing residents who deserve a proper moment in the spotlight, here’s our pick of the Emmerdale characters we’d love to see taking centre stage over the next 12 months. Do you agree?

Kammy is a big hit (Credit: ITV)

Kammy Hadiq – the best Emmerdale asset in 2026?

The arrival of Kammy in 2025 was a breath of fresh air. What first looked like a one-note “rude boy” quickly turned into one of the show’s warmest surprises.

His handling of Vinny’s kiss storyline could easily have gone down a nasty route, but instead Kammy showed compassion, humour and genuine kindness. It was positive masculinity done right.

Now firmly part of life at Dale View – providing the banter and demolishing Ross’s muesli – Kammy feels like he belongs. 2026 would be the perfect time to dig deeper into his backstory and also even meet more of the Hadiq family.

Kim’s fire is coing back (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate

It’s been a tough old time for Kim, with loss piling on loss and the death of her beloved horse Ice consequently leaving her isolated in Home Farm.

Seeing Kim stripped of her usual armour gave Claire King the chance to show a more vulnerable side, and she was superb. Even Kim’s unconventional Christmas with the Dingles brought humour amid the heartbreak.

Now she’s finally accepted help from those around her, her fire feels like it’s coming back. The big question for 2026 is: what does Kim Tate do next?

Gabby needs better storylines in Emmerdale in 2026 (Credit: ITV)

Gabby Thomas

We’ll keep banging this drum – Gabby is criminally underused.

After her blink-and-you-miss-it marriage to Vinny, she’s drifted off the radar again. And while we’re here, can the show also please stop pairing her with men who turn out to be gay?

What Gabby really needs is a proper, meaty storyline. She’s strong, sharp and capable. With Kim having had a rough run, why not let her protégé step up at Home Farm? Gabby’s learned from the best – now let’s see her prove it.

An affair with Belle could bring Joe back to life in Emmerdale in 2026 (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate should have better storylines in Emmerdale in 2026

Joe has mellowed… and that’s exactly the problem.

In a year he’s gone from kidney-stealing villain to dependable family man, and it’s all feeling a bit too safe. We want the morally dubious Joe Tate back.

An affair with Belle Dingle would certainly do the trick. The chemistry is already there, and with Belle likely to be involved in Joe and Dawn’s wedding plans, temptation could be close at hand. Joe behaving himself? Don’t bet on it.

Caleb and Ruby have been quiet of late (Credit: ITV)

Caleb and Ruby Miligan

Caleb and Ruby are one of Emmerdale’s strongest couples, and it’s baffling they’re not used more.

Beth Cordingly and William Ash are powerhouse performers, yet we’ve barely seen them together since the fallout over Anya. That secret still hangs over them – and if the truth ever comes out, their marriage could be pushed to the brink.

There’s also Anthony’s body to consider, plus the unfinished business of their kids. 2026 feels ripe for the Miligans to truly run the show.

Lewis is another big hit from 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Lewis Barton

Lewis Barton has quickly become a scene-stealer. Ross’s eccentric brother brings humour, warmth and heart – and he’s somehow managed to make Nicola King likeable.

Beyond the laughs, Lewis plays an important role in highlighting neurodiversity on screen, and there’s plenty more story potential there. Romance hints aside, one mystery we’re desperate to see solved is the question of Lewis’s dad. Could he and Kev really have a relationship? Now that would be an interesting watch.

Jai the baddie to return in Emmerdale in 2026? (Credit: ITV)

More Jai Sharma in Emmerdale in 2026

Seventeen years in the village and Jai still feels underused.

Jai is at his best when he’s scheming, manipulating and causing chaos – and now he’s got hold of some damaging information about Pollard and Kerry. That’s when Jai truly comes alive.

Whether it’s unfinished business with Kerry or stirring up trouble elsewhere, 2026 certainly needs more of baddie Jai.

Claudette is brilliant (Credit: ITV)

Claudette Anderson

Devout Claudette has also quietly become one of Emmerdale’s best assets.

Her unexpected friendship with Kev has been a joy, and her sharp one-liners are some of the best in the show. There’s more than a hint of classic soap legend energy about her – and that’s high praise.

Funny, forthright and totally memorable, Claudette certainly deserves plenty more screen time next year.

As Emmerdale heads into 2026, there’s no shortage of potential bubbling away in the village. With the right focus, these characters could therefore deliver some of the biggest, boldest stories yet – and we’re more than ready to watch it all unfold.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

