Emmerdale early release airs shock death in Kim Tate storyline

Caution, Emmerdale spoilers about Kim Tate’s ongoing storyline are included in this article. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is already available to watch on YouTube and ITVX.

Emmerdale just shattered many viewers hearts by airing a shock death in Kim Tate’s storyline. And it’s one that she will not recover from anytime soon.

Just last week, Kim was involved in an accident thanks to the unauthorised poaching that Sam and Lydia had set up in a bid to get more money.

But things took a turn when Kim was caught in the middle – and her horse, Ice, was nowhere to be seen.

Fans are already heartbroken at the death (Credit: ITV)

Did Ice die in Emmerdale?

Heartbreakingly, in tonight’s episode (December 15) we say goodbye to Ice, as the poor horse suffered extreme injuries in the accident.

Ice has been there for Kim through the good times and the bad. But in heartbreaking scenes, Joe agreed to let Vanessa put the poor horse down.

Vanessa informs Joe and Dawn that Ice has suffered a shattered bone that will never heal. Because of this, he would be in constant pain.

While Dawn suggested they wait for Kim to come around, Joe decided for her – put Ice down as she wouldn’t want him to suffer.

Emmerdale viewers will remember Ice as not only the beloved pet of Kim Tate. But also as the one who brought Lydia’s rapist Craig to his end.

After Craig was found murdered in a field, it sparked the mystery of who actually done it. But as it turned out it was Ice himself. So, now with Lydia being partially responsible for Ice’s death in Emmerdale, we’re sure her guilt is growing by the minute.

Ice has been part of Kim’s life for years (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers devastated for Kim Tate

But the Emmerdale death has left fans absolutely devastated. Over the years, Ice became a hugely loved part of Emmerdale. And while he may have just been a horse, he was certainly central to a lot of the drama.

Naturally, Emmerdale viewers flocked to social media when they say that Ice was the death. And it’s safe to say they were all shocked. Others were angry at Joe for not even consulting Kim on the decision first.

One annoyed fan commented: “Team Kim. Because why did Joe do that without even consulting her first?”

A heartbroken fan penned: “Can’t believe we are losing this legend. Ice has had the courage to do what others didn’t in killing Lydia’s abuser Craig, as well as witnessing the death of Harriet. And even escorted Kim to her wedding on the 50th anniversary episode. Goodbye Ice.”

“Not Ice the horse. Poor Kim. That was her pride and joy” another added.

A third wrote: “I am devastated that Emmerdale thought it was okay to kill Ice. That horse has been through a lot.”

