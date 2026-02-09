Cain turns violent with Bear in Emmerdale’s early release as heartbreaking death fears revealed

Caution, this article contains Cain Dingle spoilers for tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (February 9). The episode has not aired on TV yet, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale is lining up another intense night in the village, and if you thought things had already been rough for Cain, Moira and Bear, brace yourself. Monday’s episode sees Cain pushed to the edge as he becomes fixated on freeing his wife — and his actions quickly spiral into something far darker.

Everyone knows Moira didn’t kill Anya or Celia. Let’s be honest, storyline mishaps aside, it still doesn’t add up. And Bear holds the key to proving her innocence.

Bear knows the truth (Credit: ITV)

Cain confronts Bear in Emmerdale ITVX release

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday February 9) sees Cain become increasingly desperate to get his wife back. And he very quickly creates a dark plan.

Kammy spots Cain emptying the petrol out of Paddy’s car, and agrees to cover for him. So, while Paddy is distracted, Cain has plenty of time to get to Bear.

Cain is quick to ask him if he ever saw Moira at the farm with Ray or Celia. Or if she was the one to kill Anya. Bear finally admits he never saw Moira there.

This was all Cain needed, as he proceeds to violently grab Bear, and pull him towards the door. Bear tries to fight back, but Cain continues to use force to urge him to go to the police.

Just as he is about to drag Bear outside, Dylan arrives and quickly intervenes, causing Cain to back off.

But one thing is for sure – Cain is not ready to give up on getting Moira out of prison just yet.

Cain fears he will die (Credit: ITV)

Cain is hitting breaking point

Later, he fills Sarah in on what went down between him and Bear, after Kammy suggested something was going on.

His grand-daughter pleads with him to get himself under control. But Cain heartbreakingly reveals he is desperate to get Moira out of prison in case he dies – as the boys can’t be on their own.

Sarah tries to make him see that he isn’t going to die, but it’s clear Cain doesn’t believe her. With plenty of viewers already worrying about Cain’s future, it’s a sobering moment.

Sarah refuses to let him face it alone. Spoilers for the rest of the week confirm she will accompany him to his hospital appointment. She puts on a brave face, but the possibility of losing him is clearly weighing heavily on her too.

Read more: Emmerdale fans fear Bear doesn’t have a future on show as character is ‘ruined’

What do you think of Cain in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!