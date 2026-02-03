Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Cain gets violent with Bear and Paddy makes a risky move

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Bear can’t take any more, Cain wants answers, and Aaron worries about Robert.

Also, as Victoria finds out the truth about what Robert has done, Joe reels her into his plot too. Will she do as he says to keep her freedom?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Cain tries to force Bear to talk

Bear is still struggling, but Paddy is resolute that getting him counselling is too risky.

However Cain wants answers and he soon bursts in and grabs Bear, trying to physically force him to go to the police and help Moira.

Dylan arrives and quickly intervenes, kicking Cain out. But the incident shakes Bear even further as his guilt and confusion threaten to overwhelm him.

2. Dylan confesses in Emmerdale spoilers

Struggling with his own guilt over Ray’s death, Dylan then tells April the truth about who murdered their former boss.

Paddy is furious and tears a strip off Dylan for sharing their secret. The commotion causes Bear to spiral even further.

3. Bear breaks down

Bear later finds April crying and she admits she’s scared the police will charge her over everything she has done wrong.

Seeing her so vulnerable encourages Bear to open up abut his own sadness at killing Ray. April assures him they all love him and are there for him.

Paddy soon realises he has to get Bear some help no matter how risky it is. But as Bear suffers from severe guilt during his counselling session, was it a good idea?

4. Rhona tries to get through to April in Emmerdale spoilers

April is full of self-loathing. Rhona begs her to understand she is a victim of manipulation.

But April refuses to listen and insists she should be punished for selling drugs.

5. Sarah supports Cain

Sarah goes with Cain to his hospital appointment, trying to be there for him.

Cain is told the treatment will be a radical prostatectomy.

Sarah continues to be supportive, but she is clearly troubled by it. Can Cain face the surgery?

6. Victoria finds out what Robert did

Joe pressures Robert to speed up the farm sale. He threatens to plant evidence to keep Moira imprisoned.

Victoria overhears their secret meeting. She is stunned when Robert confesses he hid ID documents at Butlers to protect her.

7. Victoria tries to con Moira in Emmerdale spoilers

Joe then threatens Victoria to get Moira to sign the contracts or else he will release the video of her killing John to the police.

Victoria visits Moira in prison and reveals their decision to sell the farm. She claims it has become impossible to manage.

Moira is sympathetic and despite being reluctant comes round to the idea. However just as she’s about to sign Vic reveals the Tates are the buyers. Will Moira change her mind?

8. Robert vows to fight

Aaron is worried when he sees Robert on his knees in Annie’s Field. He thinks he’s had a breakdown.

But Robert shows Aaron a piece of the original Emmerdale Farm sign. He vows he will get back his farm and his family.

9. Goodbye John

John’s ashes are delivered and Tracy gets hold of them to avenge Nate. She and Robert squeeze into a toilet cubicle and prepare to pour them down the toilet.

Robert is reluctant but agrees. However Aaron and Victoria arrive just as the ashes are flushed away. Victoria is devastated and runs off crying. Will this see her crack?

