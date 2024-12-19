Coronation Street’s Les faked his death and is out to get Chesney, fans predict

Coronation Street fans are certain Les Battersby is actually alive and is out to get Chesney Brown…

Soap legend Les was killed off in November – 17 years since his last appearance on the cobbles. Les had been at work at an abattoir when he sadly died. What’s more, things took a suspicious turn when Les’ workplace offered to pay his family £50k to drop any further investigations into his death.

But in what would be a huge twist, viewers reckon Les has faked his death.

Les was killed off last month (Credit: ITV)

Chesney heartbroken after Les’ death on Coronation Street

It’s fair to say Chesney Brown has a lot going on at the moment. As well as having to deal with his ‘uncle’ Les’ death, Chesney is currently being followed by a van – or at least, that’s what he thinks.

He has no idea who is driving this van, but he keeps on seeing it ever since the van scraped his car at the supermarket carpark.

Chesney’s had a dramatic few months (Credit: ITV)

Chesney being followed by mysterious van

In Wednesday’s Coronation Street episode (December 18) Chesney saw the van once more and followed them to the supermarket.

There, Chesney poured sugar into their petrol tank – something he instantly regretted when he came clean to wife Gemma.

However, fans can’t help but think that Les is the one driving the van, and actually faked his death in a shock revenge twist.

Fans think Les ‘faked his death’

“Imagine if Les is the van guy, turns up on Christmas Eve at midnight, and Chesney thinks he’s being visited by three ghosts during the middle of the night,” said one person on X.

Someone else added: “It should be Les following Chesney to say he faked his death.” A third wrote: “Wonder if the person in the van is Cilla or Les.”

Echoing their thoughts, another penned: “Hang on. They had the will before the funeral? You’re right this doesn’t make any sense. Are we sure Les isn’t van man?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Read more: Coronation Street star Lorna Laidlaw addresses soap conflict for the first time since mysterious Aggie exit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!