Coronation Street fans slam ‘vile’ Kit: ‘Get off my screen’

Fans of Coronation Street have slammed scenes involving resident copper Kit Green, finding themselves revolted by his recent behaviour. This came as he overrode (the other resident plod) Craig at work, deleting evidence of Debbie’s car fire and Shona’s hit-and-run – furthering his reputation as a dirty cop.

This comes amid a spate of recent bad behaviour, which also includes his bullying Beth Tinker out of town, having an affair with David’s wife, and speaking to everyone like muck.

Between his covering up crimes, committing a few of his own, and generally being omnipresent in every scene, viewers have had enough of Kit.

Coronation Street fans bash ‘vile’ Kit

Writing on social media as last night’s episode aired, viewers shared their distain for Kit and his behaviour.

“The way Kit talks to his colleagues… He’s not Craig’s boss!” remarked one annoyed fan.

“Kit is so arrogant. Quite fed up of Him,” said another.

“omg kit get off my screen,” wrote a third.

“Kit is vile,” a fourth said, quite plainly enough.

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding opens up on Kit and Shona affair

With Shona and Kit apparently having an affair behind her husband’s back, actor Julia Goulding has opened up about their relationship. “I don’t think she’s necessarily been lusting after Kit, I don’t think he’s really crossed her radar. She is very loyal. It’s absolute revenge,” said Julia, who plays Shona.

Revenge, of course, for David lying over his visit to Clayton, in prison, and even hiding her son’s messages to her from the inside.

“She’s never looked at another man,” she told The Radio Times. “But she was pushed to it I’d say. I’m definitely on her side.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

