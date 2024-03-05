Coronation Street: Liam to kill Mason in revenge plot, new fan theory predicts

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 4), Gary and Maria spoke to Mrs Crawshaw and considered taking Liam out of Weathy High.

Jake later told Gary and Maria that Mason’s bullying of Liam also involved threatening him with a knife.

A new Corrie fan theory now reckons that Liam could get his revenge on Mason by killing him.

Jake told Gary and Maria about Mason’s knife (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary and Maria found out the truth

Yesterday evening, Gary and Maria saw Mason at Roy’s whilst treating Liam to a milkshake.

Maria then lunged at Mason, with Gary having to intervene. After this, the couple then headed to Liam’s school to have a meeting with Mrs Crawshaw.

Waiting outside, Liam witnessed Mason picking on another lad. As his parents considered changing his schools, Liam then confided in Jake about what he saw.

Worried about Liam, Jake admitted to Gary and Maria that Mason had once threatened Liam with a knife.

Will Liam strike? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Liam to murder bully Mason?

With Mason still having power over Liam, a new fan theory predicts that things could soon change.

Liam could soon grab Mason’s knife and finish him off, just like how he’d once threatened to do to him.

Imagine if Liam stole Mason's knife and stabbed him 🤔#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (2) (@RyanSoapKing23) March 4, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Imagine if Liam stole Mason’s knife and stabbed him.”

Another Corrie viewer then replied: “Or Liam accidentally stabs Dylan, who will try to deem himself – hence why Violet comes back. Either way, one will end up in hospital, one will get arrested and one will take the blame.”

A third person contributed: “Thought I was the only one seeing this.”

Will Liam fight back? (Credit: ITV)

Could Liam finish Mason off?

Whilst Liam is the victim of bullying, he has fought back and stood up to his bullies once before. However, he soon backed away when he got into trouble for pinning Dylan to the wall at school.

But, could Liam lash out even further? Could he grab Mason’s knife and go as far as to kill him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

