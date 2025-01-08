Coronation Street: Daniel to leave with Daisy and 4 other theories on her exit

Reports suggest that Daisy Midgeley is set to leave Coronation Street after four years, sparking theories on her exit.

Yesterday, The Sun revealed (Tuesday, January 7) that actress Charlotte Jordan would be leaving her soap role this summer.

With a departure looking set to be on the way, here are the top theories as to how she could leave.

Daniel and Daisy gave in to temptation recently (Credit: ITV)

1. Daniel to leave with Daisy

One popular theory is that Daisy and Daniel might leave together. They have a lot of history and haven’t quite been able to bury it.

A couple of months ago, Daisy slept with Daniel behind Bethany Platt’s back. And then she felt pregnant and feared the baby could be either Daniel’s or Kit’s.

Even though Daniel is now engaged to Bethany, could Daisy and Daniel reunite in the end and leave the Street for a fresh start together?

Fans were certainly hoping they’d be endgame, with one writing: “No… I’m actually gutted about this, I absolutely LOVE Daisy and I really hoped she was going to get her happy ending with Daniel on the Street.”

Daniel’s moving on (Credit: ITV)

2. Heartbreak

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bethany plans on taking up a job offer in London and Daisy encourages her to move there with Daniel.

With Daniel having moved on with Bethany, will Daisy realise that there’s nothing keeping her on the Street anymore and decide to leave in a bid to get over this heartbreak?

One fan felt awful for heartbroken Daisy, commenting: “Poor Daisy having to watch Daniel and Bethany play happy couples. Poor couples too.” But, will her heartbreak trigger her to leave for good?

Will she meet a tragic end? (Credit: ITV)

3. Childbirth death

In a more worrying theory, it is possible that Daisy will meet a tragic end and be killed off in the summer.

With Daisy currently pregnant, one fan on Reddit suggested that Daisy could actually die during childbirth as she’d be due to give birth this summer so the dates add up…

They suggested: “I had a terrible thought. They said she’s leaving this summer. What if they kill her off during childbirth and Daniel has to raise the baby? With Bethany (evil stepmother if there ever was one) who said she wants pricey handbags, not kids?

“Oh dear. That’s after, of course, a big DNA “Who’s the Daddy” fight with Kit. Because I don’t think Daisy is going to tell who it is.”

Will she leave with her newborn? (Credit: ITV)

4. Leave with baby

Perhaps Daisy will give birth to her child and realise that she needs some support away from the Street. We’ve seen Daisy’s mum appear on occasion despite there being a frosty atmosphere whenever she’s around.

But, could Daisy move to live with her mum and bring up the baby away from the cobbles?

Will she be pushed out of a job? (Credit: ITV)

5. Chaos at Rovers

A fifth possible exit storyline could see Daisy be kicked out of the Rovers once again, losing her job and home. We know that Carla technically owns the Rovers after Daisy and Jenny stole her money to buy it.

But, with Carla needing to find £100k for her kidney transplant, we could soon see her sell the pub to fund it. This could then prompt Daisy to leave the Street and put a roof over her head away from Corrie. She might even get an impossible to turn down influencer job…

One Corrie viewer commented: “If Daisy’s leaving, maybe Carla does sell the pub to fund her transplant?”

