Coronation Street: Carla is owner of the Rovers after Jenny betrayal – and fans are loving it

Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 3), Carla saw Jenny and Daisy bickering and confronted Jenny over Bethany’s accusations.

Jenny then felt like she had no choice but to tell Carla the truth about stealing her money.

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to share their excitement after Carla declared herself the new owner of the Rovers.

Jenny confessed her crimes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla found out about the fraud

With Bethany’s recent accusations giving her food for thought, Carla became really suspicious when she saw Daisy and Jenny arguing at the pub last night.

She then found Jenny sobbing on a bench, wondering why she was so upset if she hadn’t done anything wrong.

Jenny then told Carla that she and Daisy had taken her money but had every intention of paying her back.

Carla couldn’t believe Jenny’s betrayal, heading to the police station to report them. However, Ryan’s love for Daisy made her have a change of heart.

Instead, Carla took matters into her own hands. She would become the owner of the pub until they paid her every penny back with interest. In the meantime, Daisy was sacked.

Jenny, however, could continue to run the pub until she paid Carla back what she owed.

Fans are loving the idea of Carla taking charge (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans delighted by Carla owner announcement

Corrie fans have been left ecstatic over Carla’s announcement that she’s now owner of the pub. She may not want to be in charge, but she is! And, fans are loving the news.

One fan said: “Hahah YESS Carla, you take over the pub girl, nice one kicking Daisy out!”

Another person added: “I’m OBSESSED with Crazy Carla in tonight’s Corrie.”

I’m OBSESSED with Crazy Carla in tonight’s #Corrie — samuel • 🤠 (@jackietyler616) April 3, 2024

Obsessed with Carla just taking over the pub hahaha #corrie — Matthew (@MatthewMitt6) April 3, 2024

CARLA TAKING OWNERSHIP OF THE PUB!!! SLAY. MAKE SURE U GET WRITTEN CONFIRMATION QUEEN🔥🔥🔥 #corrie — mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| RAFA COMEBACK ERA ⁵⁵⁴ (@rafastefbaes) April 3, 2024

A third viewer shared: “Obsessed with Carla just taking over the pub hahaha.”

A final viewer exclaimed: “CARLA TAKING OWNERSHIP OF THE PUB!!! SLAY. MAKE SURE U GET WRITTEN CONFIRMATION QUEEN.”

Jenny’s promised to pay Carla back (Credit: ITV)

What will become of the Rovers with Carla in charge?

Carla no longer trusts Jenny but she’s allowing her to keep working behind the bar.

She doesn’t actually want to own the pub but has no other option. But, will she embrace the change? What will become of the Rovers now in this new era?

