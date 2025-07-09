Coronation Street and Mick Michaelis star Joe Layton has revealed that he’s been hit with abuse after being confused for his alter ego.

The star has now grown used to some viewers coming up to him and getting him mixed up with Mick.

This comes as the soap prepares to air huge prison escape scenes for the cobbles’ villain next week.

Coronation Street star Joe Layton hit with abuse from fans

Entering Coronation Street at the start of this year, Mick Michaelis soon became known as a ‘nightmare neighbour’ and was revealed as the man following Chesney around in his silver van.

Things soon then escalated as he ended up killing PC Craig Tinker by hitting him on the head with a baseball bat.

The villain is now currently locked up in prison for the crime – although not for long.

Now, actor Joe Layton has admitted that he sometimes receives abuse from fans who confuse him for the villain they see on their screens.

Speaking to the Mirror, Joe revealed: “I was in Scotland with my sister who lives up there. We were sitting outside a restaurant having a drink and a lady came out from the restaurant.

“She stood next to me and looked at me and she went, ‘should you not be in prison?’

“She told me that she and the five ladies inside sitting looking at us through the window were all police officers, including the head of the constabulary in Scotland!”

Mick Michaelis’ prison escape in Coronation Street

Next week on Corrie, Mick Michaelis hears that his family is crumbling and manages to escape from prison.

He is on a mission to reunite with his kids and go on the run with them. His first stop is Weatherfield High, but when Mrs Crawshaw tells him Sally’s already taken Joanie home from her taster day, Mick heads to the Street.

With Kit following him, Mick enters the factory where Sally is giving Joanie a tour.

And, it isn’t long before Kit and Mick’s confrontation leads to Kit Green heading to hospital for life-changing surgery. But, will the police catch Mick?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

