Suranne Jones shuts down reports she’s going back to Coronation Street

Rumours about Suranne Jones returning to Coronation Street have been rife this week. This came after the actress told The Times it “might be fun” to return to the soap.

From 2000 to 2004, Suranne played Underworld machinist, Karen McDonald.

During her time on the soap, Karen married Steve twice. Eventually, she left (and filed for divorce) after learning he was Amy Barlow’s father.

Suranne Jones discusses Corrie return possibility

This week, when asked if she’d ever consider returning to the cobbles, the response “why not?” prompted fans to speculate a return might be on the cards.

Though it’s been 21 years since she was last in Corrie, with Steve, Tracy and Amy all still around, there’s certainly scope for a return.

Excited fans took to social media to discuss the interview, with one urging producer Kate Brooks to “pick up the phone” to invite her back.

An Instagram story clears up the rumours

Despite fans hoping to see a glimpse of Karen now, in an Instagram story, Suranne explained: “I’m not going back to Corrie. I said it would be fun to see what Karen is up to after all this time!”

Sadly, it sounds like the possibility of a Corrie return was purely hypothetical. There are no real plans for Suranne or Karen to make a return at this time.

What’s next for Suranne Jones?

Although Corrie might not be on the cards anytime soon, upcoming drama Frauds will see her star opposite Broadchurch and Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker as two fraudsters, who team up again after a decade.

Suranne is also well known for a string of TV dramas, including Vigil, Gentleman Jack and Scott & Bailey, and Frauds looks set to be her next hit.

