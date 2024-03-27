Coronation Street announces former Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks as new producer

Coronation Street and ITV have announced the former Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks will be taking on the role at Corrie.

Kate will start her new job in April, taking creative responsibility for Coronation Street and reporting to Iain Macleod, who as executive producer for continuing drama will be responsible for Corrie and Emmerdale.

Kate was born in Liverpool and has worked on Emmerdale since 2018. She’s actually worked at Coronation Street before – as a story producer.

She joined the show in 2012 and worked on some very memorable stories including the brutal murder of Tina McIntyre, Hayley’s death and the arrival of Pat Phelan.

Before that, Kate had an earlier stint at Emmerdale as assistant producer, and worked as a storyliner at Hollyoaks.

Moving on

“I’ve had a wonderful time working on Emmerdale,” Kate said. “I’ve absolutely loved my time on the show, and I’ve had the privilege of working with such a hugely talented and hard-working bunch of people, who also happen to be the loveliest, too.”

In her time on Emmerdale, Kate’s worked on some high-profile stories. She worked alongside Laura Shaw and Jane Hudson on Meena Jutla’s murderous rampage around the village, the return of Mandy Dingle and Lydia’s rape, as well as many more.

She also has Emmerdale to thank for a lot as she met her wife, Michelle Hardwick, aka Vanessa Woodfield during her time on the show. The couple wed at Elvis’s estate in Memphis in September 2019. The couple have two children – Teddy who is three and Betty who is one.

Creating Corrie

So we’re all looking forward to seeing what she gets up to at Coronation Street.

“Corrie has lit up my living room since I was a kid, so to be asked to produce a show I’ve revered for such a long time is the ultimate ‘pinch me’ moment,” said Kate. “It truly is a special show and I endeavour to take great care to ensure that it continues to thrive as we head into the next chapter.”

