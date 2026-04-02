5 ways Emmerdale can make Kev’s return great as fans left very divided

Emmerdale has confirmed Kev Townsend will return to the village – but the reaction from fans has been anything but unanimous.

After news broke that Chris Coghill is reprising his role in Emmerdale, viewers were quick to share their thoughts – with many excited, but others wary about what his comeback could mean.

Kev was last seen fleeing the village earlier this year after a dramatic showdown with John Sugden. Now, with his return looming, fans are already calling for the show to get it right this time.

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Kev is back! (Credit: ITV)

1. Keep Kev’s unique personality

Part of Kev’s appeal was his unpredictable nature. While his actions were often extreme, there was also a humour and charm that made him stand out.

From lying about a terminal illness to his more dangerous behaviour, viewers saw both sides of him – something Chris himself described as a “complex” and “unique” character.

Fans are now hoping that balance remains when he returns.

Lewis has no idea Kev is his dad (Credit: ITV)

2. Focus on his connection to Lewis

One of the biggest unresolved storylines is Kev’s link to Lewis, who still doesn’t know he’s his father.

With Nicola and Liam already aware of the truth, viewers are eager to see that relationship explored.

One fan wrote: “There has to be plots around Lewis, and them bonding. It will probably mean he will bond with Nicola and Ross. I just hope they have a strong focus on his relationship with Lewis.”

Fans want him to stay away from Robron (Credit: ITV)

3. Don’t disrupt Robert and Aaron

A major concern for fans is what Kev’s return could mean for Robert and Aaron, who have finally found stability after years apart.

Many are hoping the show avoids dragging them back into unnecessary drama.

“I am interested to see the interaction between Kev and Robert. Will Kev recognise reality and give Robert a divorce? Will they become friends? I hope it’s not too complicated. I like the idea of them just living peacefully in the village,” one viewer commented.

Kev and Liam made quite a fun duo (Credit: ITV)

4. Build new friendships

Kev’s previous stint saw him form unexpected bonds, including with Claudette and Liam.

Fans are keen to see more of those dynamics, with one writing: “I am so excited to see him and Claudette continue their adorable friendship!”

Another added: “I actually really want to see Ross’ reaction when he finds out Kev is Lewis’ dad. They could have quite an interesting relationship.”

Quite a lot of plot holes need mentioned (Credit: ITV)

5. Explain the past properly

Perhaps the biggest sticking point for viewers is how Kev can return at all, given the circumstances of his exit.

He left the village while being sought by police for serious offences, including armed robbery and threatening behaviour.

“I have a few questions like where did he get the money to start his business? And where is he going to sell the cakes? Why is he going back to the place where most people hate him?” one fan asked.

Another added: “I would like to know what loophole the show-runners have come up with that would enable Kev to come back without being arrested.”

A third echoed the concern: “Very concerned from a logistics stand point about how Kev is going to open a pop-up coffee shop in the village when he’s wanted by the police for the sword attack?”

With strong opinions on both sides, Kev’s return is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about storylines. Whether it delivers or not, though, will depend on how Emmerdale handles his comeback.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Cain fights for his life after hit and run

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