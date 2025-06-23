Kevin Clifton on fears over Stacey Dooley relationship: ‘It could be the end of us’

Kevin Clifton has addressed fears for his relationship with Stacey Dooley as they partner up on stage once again.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin, 42, admitted preparation for their upcoming performances could become “weird” – and even spill into their home life.

Kevin and Stacey, who won the BBC One dance contest together in 2018, has been in a relationship for six years and share two-year-old daughter Minnie. But this time, their performing partnership will see them treading the boards, rather than tripping the light fantastic.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton share a daughter, Minnie, together (Credit: YouTube)

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley news

That’s because dancer Kevin and media personality Stacey, 38, will be playing a married couple in stage show 2:22 A Ghost Story.

For Kevin, it will be his first appearance in a non-musical play. Stacey, meanwhile, will be making her acting debut in the West End.

Speaking on the All That Chat podcast, Kevin insisted the pair rarely exchange a cross word. But thoughts of how rehearsal processes can affect dynamics between two people seem to have crossed his mind.

Kevin Clifton on latest venture with Stacey Dooley: ‘It might get interesting’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It could be the ending of us’

“We’re not a very argumentative couple – touch wood – we don’t argue a lot,” Kevin Clifton said.

He went on: “I’m sure it’ll be fine. But also, Stace and me are very different in that Stace can very much go do her job, do it great, and then leave it at the door and come home.

“Whereas I’m a bit obsessive and I have to live and breathe the character. I’ll probably bring the character home, which might get interesting. It could be the ending of us.”

Kevin added: “When it’s your partner in front of you who knows everything about you and all your insecurities and then you start playing this character in front of them… it’s going to be weird.

“I’m going to have to get over doing it in front of Stace, and she’s going to have to get over doing it in front of me.”

Did Kevin leave Karen Hauer for Stacey?

Last month, Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer – who was married to Kevin between 2015 and 2018 – opened up about her relationship with her ex.

She explained he ended the relationship after seeing paparazzi pictures of her with another man. However, Karen claims she and Kevin weren’t really a couple at that point.

Karen said during a podcast appearance: “We fell apart. And me not knowing what was happening in his mind – I knew I would have worked on it and stayed. But I couldn’t be with someone who wasn’t sure if they wanted to be with me or not.”

But after the pics emerged, Kevin “just wanted a divorce and I didn’t fight him.”

Karen added: “Something had to happen in order for him to make a decision because I wasn’t going to pull the plug. Then I tripped and a grenade went off. We were both in a very tough place. I could see that he didn’t want to let go but that didn’t give him any choice. He had to do the right thing for himself.”

