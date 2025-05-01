Loose Women star Jane Moore has candidly opened up about living alone following the end of her 20-year marriage.

The TV presenter, 62, announced in 2022 that she had broken up with her husband Gary Farrow after more than 20 years of marriage. Jane has two daughters, Ellie and Grace, from a previous relationship. She is also stepmother to Gary’s daughter Lauren.

Jane and Gary’s split was reportedly amicable and the pair have remained friendly for the sake of their children. But now, Jane has made a heartbreaking admission about living alone.

Jane Moore split from husband Gary Farrow in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Jane Moore on ‘feeling lonely’

During an appearance on the Loose Women podcast this week, Jane chatted to co-host Coleen Nolan about the “weird” reality of living alone following the end of her marriage.

Revealing she had just moved into a new house, Jane described it as “fabulous” but also “quite weird”.

She explained: “I just had that real feeling of, I’m on my own. And do I feel lonely, am I having a moment where I feel lonely, as that’s not an emotion I’ve ever had to be fair.

“Then I thought no, I don’t feel lonely, but I am alone. And a lot of people muddle up being alone with being lonely.”

The journalist also shared that she has witnessed some friends get into relationships that “maybe aren’t right for them because they don’t want to be on their own”.

Jane Moore reveals heartbreaking update after split

Loose Women star Jane then went on to reveal her excitement about the future due to her children being older and no longer living with her anymore.

“I haven’t got someone coming in and out of the house. It’s just me,” Jane said.

However, issuing a heartbreaking update she shared: “One of the things I started noticing that I was doing that was I was talking to myself. Which is what my mum used to do.”

When asked if she is boring herself, Jane replied: “I found myself saying things out loud just to hear a voice – does that make sense? It sounds a bit weird.

“But I don’t have a television at the moment, I just stare at the wall. It’s sad, isn’t it, it doesn’t feel quite like home yet.”

Jane revealed she has started talking to herself (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

‘It’s all new to me’

Jane also revealed that she has “loads of friends” and due to her living by a high street, the majority of the time they pop in while doing their shopping.

She added: “I hope at some point I will get into that space where I can just sit in the space of my new house. It’s all new to me.”

And when asked if she could see herself getting into a relationship with someone new, Jane said: “I don’t really know. The last time I had sex with somebody new i.e Gary, was 22/23 years ago when we met, which is a long time.

“I think maybe if it was someone my age or a bit older, it wouldn’t really bother me because what I’m about to encounter is probably the same as – we’ve all got bits and bobs that are a bit saggier and a bit wrinklier. That’s probably why I wouldn’t date someone younger. I would be thinking, ‘Gosh, are they going to look better?'”

Loose Women star Jane Moore on why she doesn’t cry

Jane was then quizzed on whether she ever ‘screams and cries’ after Coleen pointed out she had never seen her cry.

“I process stuff a lot in my head before I tell anybody anything, I think I sort of get it out of my system in that way. I’m quite good at doing self-therapy,” Jane said, revealing she cries at movies.

She added: “So yes I do cry but it’s in a situation where I’m watching something and something’s been triggered.”

Jane also said: “I cried when my dog died. I was with him when he was put down and I sobbed and sobbed and sobbed. But I don’t cry about things in my life because I just think I can’t do anything about it.”

Jane on the end of her marriage with Gary

Reflecting on the end of her marriage, Jane shared that the pair “sort of segwayed into friendship”.

She explained: “When any marriage splits up it’s over a period of time. It’s not like he came home and said okay, the marriage is over, I’ve met somebody else. That would be a visceral shock that would maybe elicit tears but when something dies gradually over a period of time, you get used to it.”

Talking from her own experience, Jane said: “We just sort of segwayed into friendship. I still speak to him all the time, I see him, so it’s not like I feel a great loss, there isn’t, I still see quite a bit of him. Maybe I should cr more, it’s there for a reason, as a release, but I’m just not a crier.”

