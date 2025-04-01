Loose Women star Jane Moore has reflected on how she copes with heartache, more than two years on from her split from husband Gary Farrow.

In December 2022, while on-air, Jane revealed that she had broken up with her husband after more than 20 years of marriage. Jane has two daughters, Ellie and Grace, from a previous relationship. She is also stepmother to her Gary’s daughter Lauren.

It was reportedly an amicable split. And Jane said she hoped they could remain friendly for the sake of their children. She told the Loose Women panel: “I would hope he would say I’m his best friend. And I’m keen we don’t lose that element.”

However, speaking on the Loose Women Podcast this week, Jane revealed that, when it comes to moving on from heartbreak, she does so in a matter of days…

Loose Women star Jane Moore on coping with love splits

Speaking to Loose Women co-star GK Barry, Jane said: “I think about stuff inside my head a lot before I articulate it. So, I have never been dumped. Now, there’s a reason that I’ve never been dumped. Because I anticipate the writing on the wall. I know what’s coming. So I get in first.

I’m really upset about it, boo hoo hoo, and then about two days later, I’ll be fine.

“So for me, heartbreak, I’ve had a couple of nights where I’ve been really upset… But then after that, I just have this ability to put things on the back burner and to just go: ‘Okay, that wasn’t to be.'”

Jane continued: “This is in romantic relationships… I would just be like: ‘Well okay, I really liked them.’ But I got in early because I could sense they were drifting away. I’m really upset about it, boo hoo hoo, and then about two days later, I’ll be fine.”

Sleep problems during divorce

It’s not known if Jane felt the same following her split from husband Gary. However, she did refer to her divorce on the podcast.

The Loose Women star admitted: “You know, before I went into the jungle, I was not sleeping well. Because, you know, I’d got divorced. I was selling my house. I had so much going on in my head.

“Well, I got into that jungle [and] all I had to do was, wake up and think about making the fire or something.” Signalling that she is feeling more herself now, Jane added: “I am now still sleeping like I was sleeping in the jungle.”

‘I’m not physically attracted to women’

Jane also revealed that, while she isn’t “sexually attracted” to women, she could see herself living with one until “the end of her days”.

She told GK: “Years ago I had a great, great, one of the best interviews I’ve ever done with with George Michael. We talked about his sexuality and he said: “Emotionally, I could be with a woman for the rest of my life. Emotionally I’m much more attuned to women. But unfortunately I’m sexually attracted to men.”

“And I would say the same. I could live with a woman emotionally to the end of my days. I have so many great female friends that I could literally live with, like Hinge and Bracket. Sort of like spinster sisters for the rest of my life.

“But I’m not attracted, I’m not physically attracted to women.”

