Loose Women panelist Jane Moore has opened up about changes on the horizon following her split from husband Gary Farrow.

During today’s episode (December 23) of the talk show, Jane said it feels like a “new beginning” as she waves goodbye to the family home she shared with Gary.

She previously spoke about having to “recalibrate to single life” following her and her husband’s separation after 26 years together.

Jane Moore and Gary Farrow married in 2002 (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Jane Moore discusses selling house and ‘new beginning’ for 2025

During today’s (December 23) episode of Loose Women, panelist Jane Moore opened up about what’s in store for her in the New Year.

First up, she has to be out of her house by January 4. She’s selling it, and that means this is her last Christmas in a house she’s lived in for many years.

“I kind of feel it’s like a new beginning,” she said. And, while she doesn’t “ever really get that sentimental about property”, it’s struck a note with her.

However, she spoke warmly about the couple that’s moving in. They plan to have children, and that will “breathe life” into the old house.

They planned to separate in 2021 but stayed together for a while longer because Gary broke his leg (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Speaking about their last Christmas in the house, Jane revealed ex-husband Gary is coming round, as well as her mum and their children.

“So we’re all going to be there and have a chat about the ‘mems’, as my kids call it, that we’ve had in the house.”

That’s memories, in case it wasn’t clear.

Jane and Gary Farrow separated in 2022

Jane Moore and her ex-husband Gary Farrow separated in 2022, after two decades of marriage.

They had planned to exit the relationship in 2021 – a year earlier than they did. However, Gary fell and broke his leg, and Jane stayed with him during his recovery.

“Gary and I are separating,” she said at the time. “But it’s weird that it’s out there because we’ve been processing it for about a year.

“We’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year and then he fell and broke his leg.

“Obviously then all bets were off. We’re still in the same house together. Our kids know, our family know,” she said.

She continued to wear her wedding ring for a period, after the separation.

