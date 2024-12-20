Loose Women star Jane Moore confessed that she is still getting use to single life after her split from her husband.

Jane, 62, announced her split from her husband of more than 20 years, Gary Farrow, back in 2022.

Loose Women star Jane Moore and Gary Farrow split

Back in 2022, Jane announced that she and Gary had split live on Loose Women.

“It’s weird that it’s out there [in public] because we’ve been processing it for about a year,” she said.

“So we’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year… it was going to happen last year. And then he fell and broke his leg and, no, I didn’t push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off,” she then continued.

Jane and Gary married in 2002 at a wedding where Elton John was among the guests.

They share three daughters together – Ellie, Grace and Lauren.

Loose Women star Jane Moore on being single

Now, more than two years on from her split, I’m A Celebrity star Jane admitted that she’s still getting used to being single.

She explained that friends are always enquiring about whether or not she’s dating.

I’m still recalibrating to single life and in no hurry to dive back into a relationship.

“When I say no, the follow-up line of enquiry is always: ‘Do you want to date again?’, as though I’m considering getting back on a horse after a nasty fall,” she told Platinum magazine.

“But my divorce wasn’t nasty, we’re still good friends and, quite frankly, after 26 years of living with someone, I’m still recalibrating to single life and in no hurry to dive back into a relationship just for the sake of it,” she then said.

In the past, Jane has said that she isn’t looking for someone to “complete” her life, but someone who could “add” to her life.

