Coleen Nolan’s son Shane welcomes baby and shares cute pictures and unique name

Coleen Nolan has become a nanny for the fourth time, as her eldest son Shane welcomed a baby boy yesterday (November 13).

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the family, as Coleen’s daughter, Ciara, also gave birth a couple of weeks ago. She also welcomed a little boy, named Sidney Ray.

Shane Nolan shares baby news

Shane announced the happy news on his Instagram this morning (November 14), sharing a cute photo as well as his little boy’s unique name.

“Welcome to this crazy world my son,” read the caption. “Cruz-Carter was born on 13th November at 3am weighing 6lb 6 ounces. Words can’t express the love I have you for you already. I literally can’t stop staring at you.”

Shane went on to pay tribute to his partner, saying: “As for you @kimberley.s.6 , you are the strongest, bravest woman I know. Thank you for giving me a son, I can’t wait to go through this journey together as a family. I love you.”

Cruz-Carter is Shane’s first child with his partner, Kimberley. Meanwhile, Kim also has a daughter, 12, from a previous relationship. Shane is already father to his daughter, Amelia, nine, who he shares with his ex, Emma Kivell. However, he recently revealed he hasn’t seen the little girl for seven years, due to a rift with her mother.

Shane is Coleen Nolan’s eldest son (Credit: ITV)

‘Obsessed with you already’

Doting nanny Coleen seems over the moon with the news, also sharing her own photo on social media.

Posting an adorable snap of her cradling her new grandchild she said: “Just when I thought I had no more love to give, along came you… Cruz-Carter 6lb 6oz. I’m obsessed with you already!”

Loose Women star Saira Khan posted: “Congratulations to you all. It’s baby season xx These beautiful grandchildren having the best Glam – Ma!” Ruth Langsford shared: “What a beauty! Congratulations!” Myleene Klass said: “Congrats!”

We wish them all the happiness with their little one!

