Coleen Nolan’s son Shane has broken his silence after reports of a family feud meant he hasn’t seen his daughter for almost seven years.

Shane is a father to daughter Amelia, nine, whom he shares with ex-partner Emma Kivell. He is also expecting his second child, and first, with his new girlfriend Kimberly.

Recently though, it was claimed that both Coleen and Shane have not seen Amelia due to an alleged ongoing rift between Shane and Emma. And now, Shane has addressed the reports.

Coleen Nolan’s son ‘feuding’ with daughter’s mum

Shane is said to have met Emma when they were working as Bluecoats at a holiday resort. The pair are believed to have not been in an official relationship when they conceived Amelia – who was born in 2016.

Speaking at the time of Shane’s baby news, Coleen told the Mirror: “They got together one night and there you go.” She also said: “But they’re not compatible in a relationship. Obviously, you wish they were badly in love and could see a future together. That’s the best scenario for anyone. But then I thought, oh my God I’m going to be a nanny and was thrilled.”

However, according to reports, Loose Women star Coleen is unable to see her grandchild because of Shane’s feud with his daughter’s mum, Emma.

‘There is no contact’

A source told MailOnline at the weekend: “At the time Amelia Rose was born, Coleen was on cloud nine. She was so proud her son and she fell in love with the baby, but Shane and Emma aren’t together, and these situations can become quite hard to navigate.”

They added: “Shane promised to support Emma as she set about her journey into motherhood as a single mum along with the support of her own family. But now there is no contact between the little girl and the Nolans.”

Shane breaks silence

And now, Shane has now issued a statement regarding the reported feud.

On his Facebook page, Shane wrote: “You will probably see something in the press today about me and my family not seeing my daughter Amelia. I’m not commenting on any of it as it just adds fuel to the fire.

“However I will say this and only this, I do pay child maintenance every month without fail. I didn’t during lockdown so I’m now paying more to catch up with payments. I would never not pay. We miss her and can’t wait for one day for her to be in our lives. Have a great week people and remember don’t believe everything you read in the papers. Much love.”

